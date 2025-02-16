Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
40
10

Aerial Assault over Amsterdam

July of 2024: my own footage from inside a commercial aircraft.
MellowKat
Feb 16, 2025
40
10
Share
Transcript

In the event that you needed more evidence that we’re being sprayed above the cloud-cover, see the video above. I captured brown-colored trails and many other “brown” trails that started and stopped above the white clouds, below. What on earth are they spraying?

I no longer sit idly during commercial flights. My eyes are glued to the skies.
I always catch something, like the brown chemical-spray above the clouds over Amsterdam (above), or these white (NEXRAD?) radar “bulbs” tucked away in the mountains:

Watch the skies when you can. The more people we have looking around at their environment, the less “they” can get away with.

Love, Not-So-Mellow Kat. :D

Discussion about this podcast

MellowKat's Newsletter
MellowKat's Newsletter
Authors
MellowKat
Recent Posts
WANTED: Air District Hearing Board members!
  MellowKat
Why so many zombies?
  MellowKat
2006 movie, "Fatal Contact" tells you what's coming 18 years before. Bird flu and a "Governor Newsome."
  MellowKat
The interview that never aired.
  MellowKat
Canadian company = Mineral hunting in California
  MellowKat
Non-federal geoengineering experiments have been ongoing for decades..
  MellowKat
Take a stand against adulticides.
  MellowKat