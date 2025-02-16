Aerial Assault over Amsterdam

In the event that you needed more evidence that we’re being sprayed above the cloud-cover, see the video above. I captured brown-colored trails and many other “brown” trails that started and stopped above the white clouds, below. What on earth are they spraying?



I no longer sit idly during commercial flights. My eyes are glued to the skies.

I always catch something, like the brown chemical-spray above the clouds over Amsterdam (above), or these white (NEXRAD?) radar “bulbs” tucked away in the mountains:



Watch the skies when you can. The more people we have looking around at their environment, the less “they” can get away with.



Love, Not-So-Mellow Kat. :D



