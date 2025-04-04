SHARKS, GRIFTERS, & GEOENGINEERING LAWSUITS

The sharks and grifters show you who they are. Stop donating.



Identify and confront. Identify and CUT-OFF. It's that simple.



In lieu of donating to grifters & sharks, we must invest in ourselves by making TIME to CALL/show up/confront our elected representatives on the local, state, and federal level to demand that they CUT ALL FUNDING to the NGO's and government entities/Military and UNIVERSITIES who are funding geoengineering research & experiments.



We must identify which agencies are directly involved in weather warfare, any/all aerial assault & all other methods of modifying nature.



If our elected representatives won't stop it, WE THE PEOPLE MUST. We must prepare to CUT THEM OFF.



Please see Veterans On Patrol for inspiration from REAL men and women who aren't putting up with this bullshit, anymore. https://www.youtube.com/@VeteransOnPatrol



It is time for self defense. We will not wait much longer for Trump & Bobby to cut off the perpetrators before we cut them off, ourselves.



ALL FUNDING FOR GEOENGINEERING RESEARCH and ACTIVITIES MUST BE CUT IMMEDIATELY.



For more info on the players, please check out my recent Substacks and get crackin’. More is coming. Set aside 20 minutes each day to call/email/expose these weather warfaring cretins and the politicians who refuse to address them.



Love, Kat