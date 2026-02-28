Prophylactic use of Ivermectin: are you contributing to parasitic resistance? (tap view post for links)

We can agree that drug resistance is a problem today, right? Listen, I hate the CDC, but they do get some things right (like the recommendation to wash your freaking hands).



We have insects that no longer respond the same way to insecticides. I know that plenty of farmers can attest to that.



We have a higher rate of resistance to antibiotics, cancer drugs, and antifungals, thanks to our years of misusing and abusing these drugs.



The same goes for Ivermectin, folks. Think about how many more of us have been taking it since 2020?



I walked down the Ivermectin lane in early 2020 when rosacea blogs were talking about using ivermectin to fight papulopustular rosacea. I read all about it…how it worked, what it was used for, and about the concerns around the growing resistance to it.



Then, it was being recommended to fight “ConVid” (which I think was a relabeled yearly flu/cold with the possibility of some minor variations).



I watched many of my peers start taking Ivermectin prophylactically. Initially, I recommended it to my own parents and for high-risk individuals. At the time, I didn’t realize that I was supporting Merck (one of the nastiest pharmaceutical giants out there).



I was a surprised to see how frequently my healthy peers were using it. They swore it “kept them safe from Covid.” I didn’t take it, because I felt like I wanted my body to do the work to build a more robust immunity. And guess what? I’ve barely had cold symptoms for the last 6 years.



Tonight, a friend told me that she uses Ivermectin on her teeth when they hurt. I still have friends on private chats that talk about using it several times a week. They swear it keeps them healthy. Funny, because I never take it and I’m also as healthy as a horse. I recognize that people like to have solutions and cures. It’s become a real “market.”



Here’s where I am: I want to be able to take a drug if and have it work when shit hits the fan. I think many of us are unnecessarily taking drugs or chemicals, because we’ve been sold on them. Not because we really need them. Much like many were sold on “vaccines.”



The “homeopathic” side sometimes feels as cult-like as the “I got my Fauci Ouchie” fans.



With many influencers promoting and pushing Ivermectin as a cure-all for everything (even cancer), we now have many more millions of people taking it around the world.



What might one risk be? Resistance to it.



These docs were published in 2007. Well before ConVid came into play. Take a minute to stop and think about where this may be heading.



Here is one paper:

“Ivermectin (IVM) has transformed nematode parasite control in veterinary medicine and the control of some nematode infections in humans, such as onchocerciasais, lymphatic filariasis in Africa and strongyloidiasis. Unfortunately, IVM resistance is now a serious problem for parasite control in livestock and there is a concern about resistance development and spread in nematode parasites of humans. IVM is believed to act by opening glutamate-gated chloride channels and GABA-gated channels in invertebrate neurons or muscle cells, leading to hyperpolarisation of the cells and to an inhibitory paralysis. However, in the filarial nematodes, it is not altogether clear that the effect of IVM is confined to these actions or even whether these are the most important. Alterations in some ligand-gated ion channel (LGIC) receptor subunits may play a role in the mechanisms of IVM resistance in some nematodes, but the evidence that changes in LGICs are the most important cause of IVM resistance in nematodes is far from clear. What is evident is that IVM is an excellent substrate for some ATP-binding cassette transporters, IVM selects for changes in expression levels of ABC transporters, such as P-glycoproteins, and that altered levels of some ABC transporters contribute to IVM resistance. In addition, there is growing evidence that IVM selects on β-tubulin, at least in some nematodes. Based on these various mechanisms, which contribute to IVM resistance, it may become possible to develop panels of molecular markers for IVM resistance in different nematode parasites. In order to stimulate the development of such markers, an international Consortium for Anthelmintic Resistance SNPs (CARS) has been developed to help coordinate marker development, advance our knowledge of helminth biology and possibly assist with the development of new anthelmintic molecules.”



Then in Parasitology from 2007:

“Anthelmintic resistance is a serious problem in veterinary medicine and appears to be developing in some helminths of importance to human health. Anthelmintic drugs remain the principal means of control of helminth infections in animals and humans and the continued dependence on these pharmaceuticals will continue to impose selection pressure for resistance development. Our ability to detect anthelmintic resistance before control breaks down and to monitor the spread of anthelmintic resistance is quite limited. We are currently dependent on biological methods which are not sufficiently sensitive to detect low levels of drug resistance and are particularly difficult to perform on helminth parasites of humans. There is a serious need for new molecular markers for detecting and monitoring for anthelmintic resistance. The problem of anthelmintic resistance is already very serious in nematode parasites of livestock. In addition, there should be great concern about possible anthelmintic resistance development and the lack of tools and efforts for monitoring it as part of the major worldwide programmes to control helminth parasites in people.”



May this be food for thought.



Parasites manage internal waste and toxins. If you have them, you have to figure out what your body is trying to push OUT. Are there more natural ways to find balance in nature? Yes.

Here is a paper done in 2013 on medicinal plant interventions. Click on this link for all of the natural alternatives.

From the paper:

I think it is time we reevaluate our use of these medications, and consider how our misuse has led to harder-to-treat outcomes for many of us today.



Love, Kat







