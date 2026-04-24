GeoFight files their first complaint

Here is the complaint. I summarized it, above.

Here are the nuts and bolts of the complaint. The “Wherefore” portion.





What is the significance of the Wherefore in a legal complaint?



”The wherefore clause, also known as the prayer for relief or ad damnum clause, is the final section of a legal complaint where the plaintiff explicitly requests specific relief or damages from the court. It typically begins with the phrase "WHEREFORE" (meaning "as a result of the above" or "why") and serves to tell the judge exactly what the plaintiff wants the court to award.”



Where the HELL is the INJUCTION?! What exactly are they doing to STOP NOAA and other Agencies, NGOs and Unviersities from experimenting on our skies???



FILE AN INJUNCTION, ALREADY!



“Environmental injunctions are court orders used to prevent ongoing or imminent harm to natural resources, requiring parties to either stop specific activities (prohibitory) or take remedial actions (mandatory).

They are a primary tool for enforcing regulations like the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), allowing governments and private parties to halt illegal deforestation, pollution discharge, or unauthorized construction.

Key aspects of environmental injunctions include:

Types of Relief: Temporary Restraining Orders (TROs) and preliminary injunctions provide immediate, short-term halts to violations during litigation, while permanent injunctions are issued after trial to ensure long-term compliance and prevent future harm.

Legal Standards: Courts generally apply a four-factor test to grant relief, requiring plaintiffs to prove irreparable injury, the inadequacy of monetary damages, that the balance of hardships favors the plaintiff, and that the public interest is served.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled there is no presumption that an injunction is the proper remedy for environmental violations; each case must be evaluated individually.

Remedies: Injunctions can compel violators to clean up pollution, restore ecosystems, or cease operations entirely until compliance is demonstrated, offering a more direct impact than monetary fines alone.

Scope: While typically limited to the parties involved, nationwide injunctions can bar the government from implementing a challenged regulation across the entire country, though their use remains a subject of legal debate and reform proposals.”



I’m tired of the endless tin-can shaking ASK$. Here’s my past video on my red flags for the GeoFight:

Click on “VIEW POST” to read more. There’s always more than a video.



Tom Renz says ALL the right things. He has a pretty big account on X. He’s showing us he’s “really in this fight,” right? He has nearly 362,000 followers. HUGE platform.



But has Renz ever won a case? I can’t find anything!

My take? He’s big talk. Big hype. Shouting the things we want to hear. But can’t write a complaint that goes anywhere meaningful. A performer with a large following, peddling a shit load of supplements (ugh).



I have a friend who is a former attorney who first alerted me to Tom’s poorly written complaints. I looked up his claims. The Seattle Times said,

Now back to Nicole Pearson. An attorney that knew her disclosed to me that she charged $900 an hour for her legal work on Convid-related cases back in 2021.

Nicole denied this (via a comment on my post), but she could easily disprove this by sharing her itemized expenses and charges for her work done with various NGO’s. I’ve asked her to do this, AND to tell us what she plans to charge for her time. ….crickets.



When I asked other people previously familiar with her work to tell me if I’m off-base for my skepticism, I’ve heard: “I think Nicole is another grifter.” “Her fingers are in too many pies.” She’s a “big talker, little elbow grease, stay far away.”

I’m glad my intuition wasn’t too far off.

Did she win anything in the Convid fight? Not that I can find.



I’ve watched the glamorous fundraising dinners for NGO’s. I’ve watched the cash flow. I’ve heard about the millions that pour in to these nonprofits, often spurred by promises of taking on yet another lawsuit to fight for the people.



I think promising a lawsuit is a lucrative business. It’s a brilliant grift. It doesn’t matter if your case is thrown out or the complaint withdrawn…because no one will follow up! All the public thinks is, “They’re fighting for us! They’ve filed lawsuits!”



They don’t read the details of the complaints. They don’t follow up on the outcome of the filings. We should.



A friend said to me, “They have loud mouth but no teeth. Almost reminds me of boxing promoters who get their boxers to throw their fights. They make money while losing.”



I experienced the pains of recognizing I was being strung along by someone I thought was a friend. She promised she would bring lawsuits to fight geoengineering.

She was always telling the public that she would be “ready to file in two weeks,” “by the spring,” etc. etc.



I saw her internal chaos. Losing friendships, burning bridges, and losing her lawyer. Despite this, she continued to make promises she couldn’t keep. That was wrong, and I said so.



She tried to get me to sign an NDA. I said no. Tensions increased.

I confronted a (second) pilot, and she tried to undermine my actions with lies and sarcasm when my actions garnered attention.



It was easy for me to cut ties with her because I learned that she was not who I believed her to be. What a great lesson.



After 2.5 years of her dicking around and pushing paperclips, while hitting the PR circuit asking for donations, I watched in horror as she turned the tables on all of us, and blamed the “jet fuel” for the Dimming, and suggested we all “fly less” and “take the rail.” Sighhhhhhh



Here is my post on “Is it really just jet exhaust?” and a conversation I had with the fantabulous fighter, Odessa on Liberty Talk.







Here’s what I’ve said before and I’ll say it again:

Wait for NO ONE.

Stop waiting for a lawyer, a politician, or an NGO to do anything for you.

If you don’t like something, stand up and speak out. Confront them. Expose them. Wake up the normies around you. Gather a coalition of concerned citizens and FIGHT.



Love, K







