How to spot a scam-laboratory by the "results."

Scam-a-lamma DING DONG!
MellowKat's avatar
MellowKat
Feb 25, 2026

The results are a joke. There are no units of measurement and the components “found” are ridiculous. This is a fake laboratory result meant to scare you, before offering a “recommended treatment protocol.”
I’ve said what I need to say in my video.
This is a scam. Be mindful of people selling you products after scaring you with a goofy one-page laboratory summary. Good grief.
Here is their website. It has been under maintenance for 10 days since I first checked it out.

I looked up the address and found some reviews on the Chamber of Commerce website.

The lab is also connected to “patientadvocatebulldog.com.” I decided to stay away from the website after this pop-up.

BE MINDFUL OF OPPORTUNISTS, Friends!

When using a laboratory for testing, please look for their certifications and accreditations. Look at multiple laboratories to compare. Do some research before committing to a laboratory for your test results.

The laboratory that I used for my rain water (tested as Waste Water) was called McCampbell Analytical Inc. Here is a screenshot of their homepage. Their website is detailed, professional, and thorough.

Here is a statement of their qualifications and some screenshots of certifications (check the hyperlink for more info).

I hope this was helpful!

Love, Kat

For more on my process of rainwater testing, please see this old post:


