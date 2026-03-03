More fundraising for geoengineering legal efforts: Here we go again.

Watch the above video. I like to watch on 2x speed.

This panel discussed everything we want to hear. Yes, we’re being aerially assaulted. Yes, we’re getting symptoms of illness. Yes, they’re dimming the sun. Yes, we want it to stop.

BUT…I had some red flags go up and I need to get this off my chest.

First off, Tom Renz has been putting out some great posts on X (I just skimmed). He’s clearly awake and passionate, and I appreciate that.

I am also GRATEFUL when anyone uses their platforms to spread awareness about this topic. As for Billy Bond, I love him and think he’s doing great work. I’m not sure why he’s on this panel, along with Erin Elizabeth (Healthnut). I’m not familiar with her work. Has she been testing/tracking flights/fighting geoengineering? Not sure.

She does sell supplements.



Ann Vandersteel is rumored to have backed out of this call, and hasn’t published this to her Rumble channel (yet).



What I do have a problem with? This roundtable exercise appears to be exploiting the momentum and awakening of the masses to kickoff fundraising for their own checkbooks.

Here is what I see circulating online. They need BIG DONORS. 6-7 figures. “We have to produce solid evidence.” Hello? Have you seen Dane’s work, yet?



Where is Dane Wiggington? Jolie from ZeroGeoengineering? Rob Williams from our Geoengineering Age? Marvin Herndon? Kristen Meghan (former US Air Force whistleblower)? Francis Mangels?

Here is what Dane Wiggington had to say when I shared this Roundtable discussion with him:

”Hello, about this group, please do serious investigation, there is zero track record of climate engineering anything with any of their members.

To our knowledge they have done zero testing, we know of zero experts within their ranks, zero scientists, zero “whistleblowers”, zero legal plan, zero valid commitment for any legal action, only long and very detailed disclaimers that basically exempt them from any responsibility for anything no matter how much money they have managed to pander from unsuspecting activists and individuals.

As this fight gains ground due decades of work by the few that have long since been completely and totally committed to this cause (without ever asking for a single cent), the opportunists / grifters / con-artists start to circle in the attempt to capitalize and gain personal profit off of an existential threat taking place in our skies.”

He pointed me to their disclosures and donation policy:



Good luck securing privacy if you are a whistleblower.

Here is how your donations might be spent. There are no guarantees:



“Donations do not guarantee that litigation will be filed or that any specific legal, research, or advocacy action will be taken. Fund allocation is determined by organizational leadership based on strategic priorities and available resources.”

Now to the people on the panel:

On this panel, they have Nicole Pearson. I got to know her a little bit back in 2021 when she was working with Amy Bohn from PERK to fight the reopening guidelines during ConVid at the schools.

As I said in the video above, I spent sleepless nights and countless hours speaking to school staff, parents, and students about the reopening guidelines and school pressures. I researched the Color and Daily Pass digital health passports for schools.



I was informed by a fellow attorney that she charged $900/hr in 2021 for her services. What will her rate be for this geoengineering fight? She’s brand new to this fight. How many hours will she need to put up a decent argument?

What will she discover through research that others haven’t?



I have called her and texted. No reply. I sent her my public records act documents for one project, no reply.



She mentions using Flightradar24 in this clip. Huh! Great tip.

She was not specific about how to identify the aircraft on flightradar24. It takes several steps, folks. I’ve done two tutorials and have many private phone calls helping people do this for themselves.

Here are my written instructions:

I remind you to review my previous posts to see what I’ve done for public records act requests, FOIAs, and action. It’s all available for free.

Through PRA requests, I’ve identified funding between NGO’s, agencies, and Universities who are conducting experimental geoengineering research.

Examples here, here, here, here, here.

You can do public records act requests, too!



My hope has always been to inspire others to DO for THEMSELVES. We can all take action, research, make calls, apply pressure to agencies and our representatives. WE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE by putting in a little elbow grease when time permits.



As for Blake Horowitz, he’s a newbie to me. No history in the fight against geoengineering. Does he plan to use the money to start his research journey? Has he consulted with the scientists/experts/advocates who have been fighting this for 20+ years?

He likes to say the good shit: The “Nefarious actors.” “We’re not going to talk about that now, exactly what we’re doing and how we’re doing it…..”

“We’re going after the bad guys.” I’m not convinced. It sounds like he is only starting his journey, looking for the evidence and starting the research.



Have he or Renz consulted with others regarding their attempt to bring lawsuits to the table? Why reinvent the wheel on our dime?

Then we have Wil Spencer. A naturopath. He stands for all of the things I appreciate, actually! I’m sure he is doing great work on many fronts, and his heart appears to be in the right place.

My only issue? He claims to run a “lab” with NASA/Hubble telescope technology, measuring the frequency of various things. Sounds cool.



Unfortunately, I was unable to locate any visuals, videos, or detailed explanations or examples of HOW his equipment actually works. He produces goofy/fake lab results that he uses to recommend a treatment protocol for his patients. Essentially, he sells his individualized treatments based on his own lab results. His lab results look like this:



As I spelled out in my last substack article, he claims to have identified “Chemical poisons.” A reading of 123. What does that mean? Where are the units of measurement? What do the “readings” mean? Any good scientist would ask: “What are the specific chemicals?”

Same thing goes for his categories:

”Heavy metal poisons.”

Oh yeah? LIST THE METALS. Be specific.

”Inhaled poisons.” Same questions. What do you mean by “poison?” Is it bacteria? Fungi? Chemicals? Good god, people! These results are FAKE. Non-specific. IMO, they’re meant to induce fear and increase his own supplement sales and services.



He needs to show the world exactly how he conducts his testing if we are to take his results seriously, let alone try to present them in COURT.

Here he is in the roundtable:

Here’s my Substack for more on that:

All I hear in this roundtable is the same shit so many people have been talking about for ages.



What will they do that is different, this time?



Dane has called for FULL WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION. That is the only way we will actually get any transparency about what’s happening. People are afraid to come forward.

Trump needs to protect whistleblowers AND declare a moratorium on all forms of weather modification research, experiments, and ongoing operations. Full stop.

He has yet to do this.

Will he? Doubtful, unless our numbers grow to hundreds of millions….forcing every political puppet to seizure in terror over the sheer number of angry citizens making demands.



Until then, there will be sharks, grifts, and opportunists. When I smell one, I smell one, I will say so.



Love, K



More resources:

WATCH CLIMATE TRAILS!

Ariana Masters is killing it with her daily radar-watch!

