Tell CalTrans to STOP spraying deadly Glyphosate!

I could just cry, I’m so frustrated. Make the poisoning STOP. Make it stop!
Here is the Caltrans Roadside Vegetation Control website:
I just contacted CalTrans District 10 (209-948-7543) and left a VM. Then, within 5 minutes I did receive a call back from a nice woman who took down my concerns and then gave me this email to submit all of my concerns and links so she doesn’t miss anything: district10publicaffairs@dot.ca.gov. Please email them with me. If you live in California and see spraying, please take photo/video evidence. Inform your community about the risks!
Tell them that you do NOT want them to spray Glyphosate herbicides on the side of the roads.
Please share with them the health effects and the detrimental impact on all insect life and human health. For some great links, please refer them to The Monsanto Papers, here.
And this link:
From that link:
What the Monsanto Papers Revealed
Systematic Corporate Influence Campaign
The documents reveal not isolated incidents of misconduct, but a coordinated, multi-decade strategy that extended from academic journals to government agencies. Internal communications show company executives directly involved in strategies to manipulate scientific literature and regulatory processes, demonstrating how corporate resources were deployed to shape public discourse about product safety.
Sophisticated Scientific Manipulation
The papers expose extensive ghostwriting practices where Monsanto employees or contractors wrote scientific articles published under the names of supposedly independent researchers. The most prominent example involved a 2000 publication by Williams et al. that has been frequently cited as evidence of glyphosate’s safety, but internal emails revealed that Monsanto scientists had substantially drafted the manuscript while external authors received primary credit.
Regulatory Capture at the Highest Levels
Among the most disturbing revelations were extensive coordination between Monsanto and officials at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Internal emails revealed a particularly troubling relationship with Jess Rowland, a senior EPA official leading the agency’s assessment of glyphosate’s cancer risk, who coordinated with Monsanto to suppress independent safety reviews.
Intelligence Operations Against Critics
The documents revealed the creation of Monsanto’s “Intelligence Fusion Center” - a sophisticated monitoring operation that tracked journalists, activists, and scientists critical of the company. This intelligence gathering extended to personal character assassination campaigns, mirroring tactics used by the tobacco industry to attack scientists studying smoking-related health risks.
Broader Implications for Corporate Accountability
The Monsanto Papers exposed fundamental vulnerabilities in:
Scientific Publishing Systems: How corporations can systematically corrupt research literature.
Regulatory Independence: The dangers of industry capture of government agencies.
Public Health Protection: How corporate influence can undermine safety assessments.
Democratic Discourse: The use of sophisticated propaganda techniques to manipulate public opinion.
These revelations provided a blueprint for understanding how corporate influence operates in practice, offering crucial lessons for protecting scientific independence and strengthening regulatory oversight.
The Ongoing Legacy
The Monsanto Papers continue to serve as a defining case study in corporate accountability and the ongoing struggle to maintain scientific integrity in an era of powerful commercial interests. They demonstrate both the sophisticated methods by which corporations can manipulate public discourse and the crucial role of legal discovery in exposing such misconduct.
As new documents were published through litigation, the Monsanto Papers became a vital resource for understanding the intersection of corporate power, scientific integrity, and public health protection. Today, they underscore the importance of maintaining transparent, independent research institutions and robust regulatory oversight to protect public welfare from corporate influence campaigns.
Monsanto Papers Timeline
March 13, 2017: U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria ruled that certain documents obtained by plaintiffs in the Monsanto Roundup multidistrict (MDL) litigation could be unsealed. Subsequently, the judge published them on March 14 and March 15 on the website for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. These were the very first evidence to be declassified.
June 30, 2017: Our firm, along with the leadership of the Roundup multidistrict litigation (MDL), challenged the protection of another group of documents, in an effort to make them available to the public. In a meeting to discuss the matter, Monsanto told the plaintiffs’ attorneys to “go away” and that the company would not voluntarily agree to de-designate any documents.
Pursuant to Paragraph 16.3 of the Protective Order in the MDL, Monsanto was required to file a motion seeking continued protection of those documents challenged by the Plaintiffs’ June 30, 2017 letter within 30 days. In failing to file such motion within 30 days, i.e., July 31, 2017, Monsanto “automatically waive[s] the confidentiality designation for each challenged designation.” Id. ¶ 16.3. And, since Monsanto did not file any motion seeking continued protection of the documents, it waived confidentiality over them.
August 1, 2017: A second group of documents are now officially public, and our attorneys are excited to share them with the world.
We sent the August 2017 batch of Monsanto secret documents to (1) the EPA Office of Inspector General, Arthur Elkins, Jr., who is presently investigating whether there was illegal collusion between EPA and Monsanto; (2) the California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA), which listed glyphosate as a substance known to the state of California to cause cancer on July 7, 2017 and is soliciting comments from our law firm and others to advise about whether glyphosate should be given a safe-harbor; and (3) the European Parliament members, who, on July 4, 2017, sent a letter to the judge overseeing the MDL litigation, requesting documents as the EU considers whether it will renew registration of glyphosate for sale in Europe.
April 24, 2019: Our attorneys released a new batch of 300+ declassified documents obtained during discovery. We also added several new categories. Since 2017, our firm has added more than 400 documents to the Monsanto Papers. All Monsanto Papers documents can be viewed in our Master Chart at the top of this page.
August 15, 2019: We released our third batch of documents. These documents reveal Monsanto’s efforts to defund IARC, their involvement with Reuter’s reporter Kate Kelland, the creation of their ‘Intelligence Fusion Center’ targeting journalists and activists critical of Monsanto, and more about their manipulating science.
Index of People in the Monsanto Papers
Abadin, Henry
Branch Chief at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry
Acquavella, John
Former Monsanto Company Scientist, Paid Monsanto Consultant. Currently works as a Consultant/Professor Clinical Epidemiology, Aarhus University
Adams, Steven
Monsanto Company Chemistry Regulatory Affairs Manager
Belvaux, Xavier
Regulatory Affairs Lead for Monsanto Europe and Middle East
Carpintero, David
Former Monsanto Europe Corporate Affairs Lead for Crop Protection
Chassy, Bruce
University of Illinois Professor and Paid Monsanto Company Consultant
Collins, Janet
CropLife America Senior Vice President of Science and Regulatory Affairs
Cowell, John
Former Monsanto scientist. Co-wrote an occupational pesticide exposure study with John Acquavella. At the time, both Cowell and Acquavella were Monsanto employees.
Dean, Nasser
Executive at Bayer CropScience, Western Growers member, California Seed Association member
De Billot, Maurice
Monsanto Europe Regulatory Affairs Lead
DeRoos, Anneclaire J. (De Roos 2005)
Lead author on ‘Cancer incidence among glyphosate-exposed pesticide applicators in the Agricultural Health Study.’ Study found suggested association with multiple myeloma associated with glyphosate exposure.
DeSesso, John
Scientist and Monsanto Company Consultant. Currently works for Exponent
Farmer, Donna
Monsanto Company Lead Toxicologist. Monsanto employee since 1991
Flagg, Lisa
Monsanto Global Product Quality Lead, Crop Protection
Garnett, Richard
Monsanto Company (Europe) Global Crop Protection Regulatory Affairs Strategy Lead. Also Chair of the Glyphosate Task Force
Gasnier, Celine (Gasnier 2009)
Lead author of the study ‘Glyphosate-based herbicides are toxic and endocrine disruptors in human cell lines
Glick, Harvey
Monsanto Executive, Asia Regional Director, Regulatory Policy and Scientific Affairs since 2006
Goldstein, Daniel
Monsanto Company Lead, Medical Sciences and Outreach and Distinguished Science Fellow. Monsanto employee since 1998
Graham, William (Bill)
Former Monsanto Co. International Regulatory Affairs Manager for Glyphosate. Currently works as a consultant
Greim, Helmut (Greim 2015)
German toxicologist and lecturer, co-wrote a review on glyphosate, which found the chemical is not carcinogenic. His co-author, David Saltmiras, was a Monsanto employee. The study was funded by Monsanto.
Gustin, Christophe
EMEA Crop Protection Regulatory Affairs Lead, Monsanto Europe. Former Regulator Affairs Manager for Glyphosate
Haupfear, Eric
Monsanto Director of Process Technology
Hayes, Wallace (Wally)
Former Editor of the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology
Healy, Charles
Former Monsanto Company Manager of Toxicology Programs (1989 – 2010)
Heering, David
Monsanto Company Strategy, Compliance, Operations Lead, U.S. Technology Development
Heydens, William (Bill)
Monsanto Company Product Safety Assessment Strategy Lead. Previously worked as Toxicology Manager, Toxicology & Human Risk Assessment Lead, Product Safety Center Lead, and Global Chemistry Regulatory Affairs Lead. Monsanto employee since 1990
Housenger, Jack
Former Director of EPA’s Office of Pesticide Programs. Now retired
Jenkins, Dan
Monsanto Company Director of Regulatory Affairs, United States. Liaison for Monsanto to U.S. regulatory agencies including U.S. EPA, USDA, FDA, and Fish & Wildlife Services for all biotechnology and chemistry products
Kier, Larry and Kirkland, David (Kier & Kirkland, 2013)
Published the study ‘Review of genotoxicity studies of glyphosate and glyphosate-based formulations.’ The study found that glyphosate, nor formulation poses a risk to humans. At the time of the study, Larry Kier was a Monsanto toxicologist. He later became a consultant for Monsanto. David Kirkland was paid over $15,000 for 10 days of work on the project.
Koch, Michael
Monsanto Company Toxicologist
Levine, Steven
Environmental Assessment Strategy Lead at Monsanto Company
Listello, Jennifer
Molecular biologist at Monsanto Regulatory Affairs
Lynch, John
Monsanto Canada Regulatory Affairs Lead
MacInnes, Alison
Monsanto Research Scientist
Manibusan, Mary
Former EPA official, sat on CARC Committee with Jess Rowland. Now works for Exponent
Martens, Mark
Former Monsanto Executive, worked in Toxicology Agriculture Research & Development for Monsanto Europe. Currently works as a consultant
McCarthy, Gina
Former EPA Director
McClellan, Roger
Editor of the journal Critical Reviews in Toxicology, which published the Expert Panel Manuscript on glyphosate. Monsanto paid a number of experts on the panel.
Miller, Henry
Former Forbes contributor and fellow of the Stanford Hoover Institute. Forbes cut ties with Miller and his articles were retracted for his failing to disclose conflict of interest with Monsanto.
Monken, Josh
Former Monsanto Regulatory Affairs Specialist. Currently Monsanto Communications and Technology Writing Manager
Natarajan, Sekhar
Former CEO Monsanto India. Sits on Board of Directors for Monsanto Global. Managing partner of SN Consultants
Nguyen, Khue
EPA Chemical Review Manager
Nyangulu, James
Monsanto U.S. Agency Regulatory Affairs Manager
Parry, James
Former Monsanto consultant who found evidence of glyphosate genotoxicity and gave suggestions for Monsanto to perform additional tests
Roberts, Ashley
Intertek Scientific & Regulatory Consultancy Staff, Ph.D. Senior Vice President, Food & Nutrition Group
Rogers, Stephen G.
Former Monsanto chief technology officer and former Monsanto research scientist
Roose, Bart
Monsanto EU AgChem Ops
Rowland, Jesudoss (Jess)
Former Deputy Division Director of EPA’s Office of Pesticide Programs (retired). Author of CARC report which found glyphosate is not carcinogenic. Had close ties to Monsanto, now works as a consultant for chemical industry
Sachs, Eric
Monsanto Company Scientist, Science and Policy Lead Since 2005
Saltmiras, David
Former Monsanto Company Toxicology Manager. Currently works for Bristol-Myers Squibb
Seralini, G.E.
Molecular biologist, professor at University of Caen since 1991. Lead author of a two-year feeding study on rats which reported tumors among rats that were fed Roundup
Sorahan, Thomas (Tom)
Scientist and Paid Monsanto Company Consultant
Stump, Jeremy
Monsanto North America Vice President of Government Affairs
Vale, Allister
Toxicologist. Co-authored a 2004 study on glyphosate, which found the weight of evidence is against surfactants potentiating the toxicity of glyphosate
Vaughn, Ty
Monsanto Company Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs
Williams, G.M., Kroes, R. & Munro, I.C. (Williams, Kroes & Munro, 2000)
Wrote the review ‘Safety evaluation and risk assessment of the herbicide Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, for humans.’ The review concluded “Roundup herbicide does not pose a health
News Coverage of the Monsanto Papers
USRTK: Emails Reveal Science Publisher Found Papers On Herbicide Safety Should Be Retracted Due to Monsanto Meddling – Carey Gillam | Aug. 23, 2019
The Intercept: Emails Show Monsanto Orchestrated GOP Effort to Intimidate Cancer Researchers – Lee Fang | Aug. 23, 2019
Le Monde (France): The arsenal deployed by Monsanto against its detractors, including journalists – Diane Regny | Aug. 12, 2019
The Guardian: Revealed: how Monsanto’s ‘intelligence center’ targeted journalists and activists – Sam Levin | Aug. 8, 2019
The Guardian: How Monsanto manipulates journalists and academics – Carey Gillam | June 2, 2019
Greenpeace: Monsanto: Busted – Rex Weyler | May 3, 2019
USRTK: New Monsanto Documents expose connection to Reuters reporter – Carey Gillam | Apr. 25, 2019
USRTK: Monsanto Exec Reveals $17 Million Budget For Anti-IARC, Pro-Glyphosate Efforts – Carey Gillam | Mar. 27, 2019
CBC (Canada): Court documents reveal Monsanto’s efforts to fight glyphosate’s ‘severe stigma’ – Gil Snochat and Sylvie Fournier | Mar. 2, 2019
CBC (Canada): ‘Troubling allegations’ prompt Health Canada review of studies used to approve popular weed-killer – Gil Snochat | Nov. 11, 2018
Bloomberg: Monsanto’s Role in Roundup Safety Study Is Corrected by Journal – Joel Rosenblatt, Peter Waldman and Lydia Mulvany | Sept. 27, 2018
Democracy Now: How Monsanto Plants Stories, Suppresses Science & Silences Dissent to Sell a Cancer-Linked Chemical – Amy Goodman | Aug. 14, 2018
Le Monde (France): The Monsanto Papers, Part 1-2 – Stephane Horel and Stephane Fourcat | 2017-2018 Horel, Fourcat and Le Monde were honored with the European Press Prize for Investigative Reporting in 2018 for their reporting work on the Monsanto Papers
Der Spiegel (Germany): Monsanto Faces Blowback Over Cancer Cover-Up – Philip Bethge | Oct. 24, 2017
The Nation: Did Monsanto Ignore Evidence Linking Its Weed Killer to Cancer? – Rene Ebersole | Oct. 12, 2017
New York Times: Monsanto Emails Raise Issue of Influencing Research on Roundup Weed Killer – Danny Hakim | Aug. 1, 2017
Bloomberg: Monsanto Was Its Own Ghostwriter for Some Safety Reviews– Peter Waldman, Tiffany Stecker and Joel Rosenblatt | Aug. 9, 2017
Fair: Reuters vs. UN Cancer Agency: Are Corporate Ties Influencing Science Coverage? – Stacy Malkan | July 24, 2017
EURACTIV: From the Monsanto Papers to IARC-gate: A glyphosate story – Andre Heitz | July 19, 2017
HuffPo: Monsanto Spin Doctors Target Cancer Scientist In Flawed Reuters Story – Carey Gillam | June 18, 2017
Times: Monsanto Weed Killer Roundup Faces New Doubts on Safety in Unsealed Documents – Danny Hakim | Mar. 14, 2017
I’m deeply saddened to see how much work it takes to get people to wake up in this day and age, with all of the information we have at our fingertips. We must make the time to help others understand the harms they are unknowingly causing.
Please share this far and wide…but better yet: TAKE ACTION.
Take steps to band together across California (and other states) to make your counties GLYPHOSATE-FREE.
Love, Kat