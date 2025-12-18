Tell CalTrans to STOP spraying deadly Glyphosate!

I could just cry, I’m so frustrated. Make the poisoning STOP. Make it stop!



Here is the Caltrans Roadside Vegetation Control website:





I just contacted CalTrans District 10 (209-948-7543) and left a VM. Then, within 5 minutes I did receive a call back from a nice woman who took down my concerns and then gave me this email to submit all of my concerns and links so she doesn’t miss anything: district10publicaffairs@dot.ca.gov. Please email them with me. If you live in California and see spraying, please take photo/video evidence. Inform your community about the risks!



Tell them that you do NOT want them to spray Glyphosate herbicides on the side of the roads.



Please share with them the health effects and the detrimental impact on all insect life and human health. For some great links, please refer them to The Monsanto Papers, here.



And this link:

From that link:

What the Monsanto Papers Revealed

Systematic Corporate Influence Campaign

The documents reveal not isolated incidents of misconduct, but a coordinated, multi-decade strategy that extended from academic journals to government agencies. Internal communications show company executives directly involved in strategies to manipulate scientific literature and regulatory processes, demonstrating how corporate resources were deployed to shape public discourse about product safety.

Sophisticated Scientific Manipulation

The papers expose extensive ghostwriting practices where Monsanto employees or contractors wrote scientific articles published under the names of supposedly independent researchers. The most prominent example involved a 2000 publication by Williams et al. that has been frequently cited as evidence of glyphosate’s safety, but internal emails revealed that Monsanto scientists had substantially drafted the manuscript while external authors received primary credit.

Regulatory Capture at the Highest Levels

Among the most disturbing revelations were extensive coordination between Monsanto and officials at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Internal emails revealed a particularly troubling relationship with Jess Rowland, a senior EPA official leading the agency’s assessment of glyphosate’s cancer risk, who coordinated with Monsanto to suppress independent safety reviews.

Intelligence Operations Against Critics

The documents revealed the creation of Monsanto’s “Intelligence Fusion Center” - a sophisticated monitoring operation that tracked journalists, activists, and scientists critical of the company. This intelligence gathering extended to personal character assassination campaigns, mirroring tactics used by the tobacco industry to attack scientists studying smoking-related health risks.

Broader Implications for Corporate Accountability

The Monsanto Papers exposed fundamental vulnerabilities in:

Scientific Publishing Systems: How corporations can systematically corrupt research literature.

Regulatory Independence: The dangers of industry capture of government agencies.

Public Health Protection: How corporate influence can undermine safety assessments.

Democratic Discourse: The use of sophisticated propaganda techniques to manipulate public opinion.

These revelations provided a blueprint for understanding how corporate influence operates in practice, offering crucial lessons for protecting scientific independence and strengthening regulatory oversight.

The Ongoing Legacy

The Monsanto Papers continue to serve as a defining case study in corporate accountability and the ongoing struggle to maintain scientific integrity in an era of powerful commercial interests. They demonstrate both the sophisticated methods by which corporations can manipulate public discourse and the crucial role of legal discovery in exposing such misconduct.

As new documents were published through litigation, the Monsanto Papers became a vital resource for understanding the intersection of corporate power, scientific integrity, and public health protection. Today, they underscore the importance of maintaining transparent, independent research institutions and robust regulatory oversight to protect public welfare from corporate influence campaigns.

Monsanto Papers Timeline

March 13, 2017: U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria ruled that certain documents obtained by plaintiffs in the Monsanto Roundup multidistrict (MDL) litigation could be unsealed. Subsequently, the judge published them on March 14 and March 15 on the website for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. These were the very first evidence to be declassified.

June 30, 2017: Our firm, along with the leadership of the Roundup multidistrict litigation (MDL), challenged the protection of another group of documents, in an effort to make them available to the public. In a meeting to discuss the matter, Monsanto told the plaintiffs’ attorneys to “go away” and that the company would not voluntarily agree to de-designate any documents.

Pursuant to Paragraph 16.3 of the Protective Order in the MDL, Monsanto was required to file a motion seeking continued protection of those documents challenged by the Plaintiffs’ June 30, 2017 letter within 30 days. In failing to file such motion within 30 days, i.e., July 31, 2017, Monsanto “automatically waive[s] the confidentiality designation for each challenged designation.” Id. ¶ 16.3. And, since Monsanto did not file any motion seeking continued protection of the documents, it waived confidentiality over them.

August 1, 2017: A second group of documents are now officially public, and our attorneys are excited to share them with the world.

We sent the August 2017 batch of Monsanto secret documents to (1) the EPA Office of Inspector General, Arthur Elkins, Jr., who is presently investigating whether there was illegal collusion between EPA and Monsanto; (2) the California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA), which listed glyphosate as a substance known to the state of California to cause cancer on July 7, 2017 and is soliciting comments from our law firm and others to advise about whether glyphosate should be given a safe-harbor; and (3) the European Parliament members, who, on July 4, 2017, sent a letter to the judge overseeing the MDL litigation, requesting documents as the EU considers whether it will renew registration of glyphosate for sale in Europe.

April 24, 2019: Our attorneys released a new batch of 300+ declassified documents obtained during discovery. We also added several new categories. Since 2017, our firm has added more than 400 documents to the Monsanto Papers. All Monsanto Papers documents can be viewed in our Master Chart at the top of this page.

August 15, 2019: We released our third batch of documents. These documents reveal Monsanto’s efforts to defund IARC, their involvement with Reuter’s reporter Kate Kelland, the creation of their ‘Intelligence Fusion Center’ targeting journalists and activists critical of Monsanto, and more about their manipulating science.

Index of People in the Monsanto Papers

Abadin, Henry

Branch Chief at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry

Acquavella, John

Former Monsanto Company Scientist, Paid Monsanto Consultant. Currently works as a Consultant/Professor Clinical Epidemiology, Aarhus University

Adams, Steven

Monsanto Company Chemistry Regulatory Affairs Manager

Belvaux, Xavier

Regulatory Affairs Lead for Monsanto Europe and Middle East

Carpintero, David

Former Monsanto Europe Corporate Affairs Lead for Crop Protection

Chassy, Bruce

University of Illinois Professor and Paid Monsanto Company Consultant

Collins, Janet

CropLife America Senior Vice President of Science and Regulatory Affairs

Cowell, John

Former Monsanto scientist. Co-wrote an occupational pesticide exposure study with John Acquavella. At the time, both Cowell and Acquavella were Monsanto employees.

Dean, Nasser

Executive at Bayer CropScience, Western Growers member, California Seed Association member

De Billot, Maurice

Monsanto Europe Regulatory Affairs Lead

DeRoos, Anneclaire J. (De Roos 2005)

Lead author on ‘Cancer incidence among glyphosate-exposed pesticide applicators in the Agricultural Health Study.’ Study found suggested association with multiple myeloma associated with glyphosate exposure.

DeSesso, John

Scientist and Monsanto Company Consultant. Currently works for Exponent

Farmer, Donna

Monsanto Company Lead Toxicologist. Monsanto employee since 1991

Flagg, Lisa

Monsanto Global Product Quality Lead, Crop Protection

Garnett, Richard

Monsanto Company (Europe) Global Crop Protection Regulatory Affairs Strategy Lead. Also Chair of the Glyphosate Task Force

Gasnier, Celine (Gasnier 2009)

Lead author of the study ‘Glyphosate-based herbicides are toxic and endocrine disruptors in human cell lines

Glick, Harvey

Monsanto Executive, Asia Regional Director, Regulatory Policy and Scientific Affairs since 2006

Goldstein, Daniel

Monsanto Company Lead, Medical Sciences and Outreach and Distinguished Science Fellow. Monsanto employee since 1998

Graham, William (Bill)

Former Monsanto Co. International Regulatory Affairs Manager for Glyphosate. Currently works as a consultant

Greim, Helmut (Greim 2015)

German toxicologist and lecturer, co-wrote a review on glyphosate, which found the chemical is not carcinogenic. His co-author, David Saltmiras, was a Monsanto employee. The study was funded by Monsanto.

Gustin, Christophe

EMEA Crop Protection Regulatory Affairs Lead, Monsanto Europe. Former Regulator Affairs Manager for Glyphosate

Haupfear, Eric

Monsanto Director of Process Technology

Hayes, Wallace (Wally)

Former Editor of the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology

Healy, Charles

Former Monsanto Company Manager of Toxicology Programs (1989 – 2010)

Heering, David

Monsanto Company Strategy, Compliance, Operations Lead, U.S. Technology Development

Heydens, William (Bill)

Monsanto Company Product Safety Assessment Strategy Lead. Previously worked as Toxicology Manager, Toxicology & Human Risk Assessment Lead, Product Safety Center Lead, and Global Chemistry Regulatory Affairs Lead. Monsanto employee since 1990

Housenger, Jack

Former Director of EPA’s Office of Pesticide Programs. Now retired

Jenkins, Dan

Monsanto Company Director of Regulatory Affairs, United States. Liaison for Monsanto to U.S. regulatory agencies including U.S. EPA, USDA, FDA, and Fish & Wildlife Services for all biotechnology and chemistry products

Kier, Larry and Kirkland, David (Kier & Kirkland, 2013)

Published the study ‘Review of genotoxicity studies of glyphosate and glyphosate-based formulations.’ The study found that glyphosate, nor formulation poses a risk to humans. At the time of the study, Larry Kier was a Monsanto toxicologist. He later became a consultant for Monsanto. David Kirkland was paid over $15,000 for 10 days of work on the project.

Koch, Michael

Monsanto Company Toxicologist

Levine, Steven

Environmental Assessment Strategy Lead at Monsanto Company

Listello, Jennifer

Molecular biologist at Monsanto Regulatory Affairs

Lynch, John

Monsanto Canada Regulatory Affairs Lead

MacInnes, Alison

Monsanto Research Scientist

Manibusan, Mary

Former EPA official, sat on CARC Committee with Jess Rowland. Now works for Exponent

Martens, Mark

Former Monsanto Executive, worked in Toxicology Agriculture Research & Development for Monsanto Europe. Currently works as a consultant

McCarthy, Gina

Former EPA Director

McClellan, Roger

Editor of the journal Critical Reviews in Toxicology, which published the Expert Panel Manuscript on glyphosate. Monsanto paid a number of experts on the panel.

Miller, Henry

Former Forbes contributor and fellow of the Stanford Hoover Institute. Forbes cut ties with Miller and his articles were retracted for his failing to disclose conflict of interest with Monsanto.

Monken, Josh

Former Monsanto Regulatory Affairs Specialist. Currently Monsanto Communications and Technology Writing Manager

Natarajan, Sekhar

Former CEO Monsanto India. Sits on Board of Directors for Monsanto Global. Managing partner of SN Consultants

Nguyen, Khue

EPA Chemical Review Manager

Nyangulu, James

Monsanto U.S. Agency Regulatory Affairs Manager

Parry, James

Former Monsanto consultant who found evidence of glyphosate genotoxicity and gave suggestions for Monsanto to perform additional tests

Roberts, Ashley

Intertek Scientific & Regulatory Consultancy Staff, Ph.D. Senior Vice President, Food & Nutrition Group

Rogers, Stephen G.

Former Monsanto chief technology officer and former Monsanto research scientist

Roose, Bart

Monsanto EU AgChem Ops

Rowland, Jesudoss (Jess)

Former Deputy Division Director of EPA’s Office of Pesticide Programs (retired). Author of CARC report which found glyphosate is not carcinogenic. Had close ties to Monsanto, now works as a consultant for chemical industry

Sachs, Eric

Monsanto Company Scientist, Science and Policy Lead Since 2005

Saltmiras, David

Former Monsanto Company Toxicology Manager. Currently works for Bristol-Myers Squibb

Seralini, G.E.

Molecular biologist, professor at University of Caen since 1991. Lead author of a two-year feeding study on rats which reported tumors among rats that were fed Roundup

Sorahan, Thomas (Tom)

Scientist and Paid Monsanto Company Consultant

Stump, Jeremy

Monsanto North America Vice President of Government Affairs

Vale, Allister

Toxicologist. Co-authored a 2004 study on glyphosate, which found the weight of evidence is against surfactants potentiating the toxicity of glyphosate

Vaughn, Ty

Monsanto Company Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs

Williams, G.M., Kroes, R. & Munro, I.C. (Williams, Kroes & Munro, 2000)

Wrote the review ‘Safety evaluation and risk assessment of the herbicide Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, for humans.’ The review concluded “Roundup herbicide does not pose a health

