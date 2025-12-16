No investigation beyond two fraudulent PCR tests for 72 "died-suddenly" vultures found on Ohio school campus?

I spoke with Brett Beatty, the Wildlife Management Supervisor for Ohio’s Dept of Natural Resources.

He says it’s “bird flu.” Really?

Dept of Agriculture tested 2 of 72 birds and determined “bird flu.” What about RF from the 50 cell towers within 3 miles of the school? What about potential sources of poison near or on the school campus?



Two options for anyone who is interested:

The ODA’s official website is agri.ohio.gov, and its phone number is (614) 728-6200

Ask them for the manufacturer of the PCR test they used to test for bird flu. How many cycle thresholds for the test?



Next: Contact ODNR. Ask them not to stop researching for possible interference from EMF from cell towers nearby, and to check for any other possible source of POISONING.

It is PATHETIC how little regard the FCC has for EMF impact on bird populations. Maybe it’s time to take the towers down.

THERE ARE MORE STUDIES IF YOU SEARCH “EMF IMPACT ON BIRD POPULATIONS.” Or, “cell tower effect on birds.”

I have a strong feeling that there is more to this story. Will a local please start digging for details?

Follow up in the comments!



See my past post for more info:

