Mellow Kat on Take Five: "Skyward Battles"

Link to His Glory TV’s Rumble channel, here.

A link to The Dimming Documentary, here.

A link to Climate Trails documentary, here.



Thank you to Pastor Dave for bringing me on! I am grateful for any platform giving some time to the topic of geoengineering.



I had some technical difficulties and delays on my end, but it clears up. Then, a high-pitched mechanical squeal (source unknown) made the puppies go OFF! I had to relocate outside, but my pup escaped too, and then back inside. :D We hung in there.



Link to this interview here.



Here are the two ragamuffins that interrupted this conversation. They keep me on my toes. :D hahahahaha



Love, Kat



