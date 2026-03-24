Mellow Kat on Take Five: "Skyward Battles"

Link to His Glory TV’s Rumble channel, here.
A link to The Dimming Documentary, here.
A link to Climate Trails documentary, here.
Thank you to Pastor Dave for bringing me on! I am grateful for any platform giving some time to the topic of geoengineering.
I had some technical difficulties and delays on my end, but it clears up. Then, a high-pitched mechanical squeal (source unknown) made the puppies go OFF! I had to relocate outside, but my pup escaped too, and then back inside. :D We hung in there.
Link to this interview here.
Here are the two ragamuffins that interrupted this conversation. They keep me on my toes. :D hahahahaha
Love, Kat