Jim Bruer is a breath of fresh air.

Share this postMellowKat's NewsletterJim Bruer is a breath of fresh air.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript77Share this postMellowKat's NewsletterJim Bruer is a breath of fresh air.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3220Jim Bruer is a breath of fresh air.MellowKatMar 29, 202577Share this postMellowKat's NewsletterJim Bruer is a breath of fresh air.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3220ShareTranscriptThis video was too long to make a note. So I’m gonna make it a post.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postMellowKat's NewsletterJim Bruer is a breath of fresh air.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMellowKat's NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsMellowKatRecent PostsThe Carbon Capture Swindle with Benita Pedersen & Stacy BulaMar 26 • MellowKatMellow Kat & Mike Adams Mar 24 • MellowKatMellow Kat & Chant it Down with LeumasMar 20 • MellowKatOxitec & GE mosquitoes: How to identify individuals complicit in ecocide and genocide. Mar 18 • MellowKatIncompetent irrigation/water board is clueless about decades-old cloud seeding harms.Mar 14 • MellowKatWeather Modification Inc (WMI) is now HIDING their registration #'s on FR24Mar 12 • MellowKatAg-Inc dousing a BIRD RESERVE and next to a chicken/turkey farm? Mar 12 • MellowKat
Share this post