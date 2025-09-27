MellowKat's Newsletter

Idemia & Thales: Secure Identity Alliance

My warning in 2021 about the plans for a biometric passport.
MellowKat
Sep 27, 2025
23
14
Transcript

I first put out this warning on September 7th, 2021.

Since then, I watched the incremental roll-out of Idemia machines across domestic and international airports, along with those hideous Clear Pass booths.

An update in 2025 from the European Union about biodata collection. NOTE: This change does NOT apply to some, learn more here.

Your face/iris/gait will eventually be used to allow or deny access to you around the world. I suspect that by 2030, you’ll be expected to use your face to get into grocery stores and for most transactions.

I have been encouraging you to DECLINE ALL BIOMETRIC PHOTOS while you still have a chance to OPT-OUT.
I made this on July 27th, 2023:

Check this link for more tips on navigational essentials. :D

and this

.




More info and Substack posts, below.

The biometric surveillance will continue to expand and the noose will tighten.

You MUST opt-out when you can. Make it harder for them to collect your biometric data. I’ve been telling folks to do this for ages, but they still line up like lemmings and take their damn photos for DHS.

Just imagine if the majority of us REFUSED TO COMPLY when they rolled out the mask orders? If we opted out of our biometric photo at airports, train stations, etc?

Our participation has helped build this prison. Push back in the ways you can. Opt out where you still can. Make it f**ing HARD for them.

Love, Kat

