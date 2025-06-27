This is not a pertinent stack. I felt like sharing some thoughts I’ve had over the past few years with regard to my international travels.

I recently returned from a three week trip to walk The Camino “The Way” with my family. We started in Porto, and made our way up to Santiago de Compostela; we walked over 100 miles with my mid-70 year old mother.

My love of travel was inspired by my early experiences roaming abroad with my parents and sibling in the 80’s. I would like to share a snippet of some fond memories and experiences that come to mind, and then I’ll get into what grinds my wheels about the travel experience, today.



At the age of eight, I had my first experience attending 3rd grade in Svendborg, Denmark for my Dad’s Fulbright Scholarship. He taught one year of high school in Denmark, and I attended my 3rd grade year in Danish elementary school. I spoke fluently, but have sadly lost the language after so many years of not keeping it up.



That summer, my parents took us through Egypt, Italy, Greece, Spain, and England.

I have wonderful memories of floating the large waves in Greece, playing at a water park in Spain, and enduring the heat of Egypt and our many walks through historical sites. Back then, it felt safe. My sister and I were free to roam Svendborg on our bikes. My mother recalls that women would even park their strollers outside of grocery stores while they shopped.



This was life before a smart phone. People engaged with each other.

While backpacking through Europe again in 90’s, I recall using internet cafes to communicate with loved ones. Pay phones were the only way you could make a collect call. I mourn the loss of our landlines and pay phones, the more that I realize how dependent we’ve all become on our black mirror surveillance devices.



Each country retained a unique “flavor.” Every European country had their own currency, as I recall spending many long walks scouring the sidewalks for coins that had fallen from people’s hands.



I don’t recall any long lines, extra fees, or roped-off sites. I don’t recall seeing an McDonald restaurants, or high-end luxury brands (granted, we weren’t in the market for those items, anyway).



We were able to get up close and personal with the various historical sites we visited. In fact, I’m now inspired to dig up a few snapshots of our trip to Egypt in 1988.



This one is of my father and sister, exploring a cave near Hatshepsut’s temple. I recall being too afraid to crawl inside, after watching my Dad throw rocks to scare away any snakes or critters that may be lurking inside. Inside, he found this mummified head. My sister was clearly very enthused by this discovery:

This is a photo taken of me, sitting next to the head of Ramses:

I remember children on street corners selling glass-bottled sodas from cold ice chests. This was the one time my sister and I were allowed to have “sugary drinks.” We always chose the orange Fanta. :) This experience reminds me of Melinda Gates, talking about how she and Bill decided to partner up with Coca Cola to better learn hot to distribute vaccines to the hard-to-reach areas around the world, because in even the most remote places, there was always a Coke. Gross, no?

In 2004, I started working as a private jet flight attendant, and had the pleasure of seeing much more of the world. I spent time in India, Dubai, Morocco, Italy, France, Switzerland, Ireland, England, the Maldives, South Korea…the list goes on.

I flew some of the most wealthy individuals, and I’m privy to how “accessible” and “unrestricted” travel is for them.

Private jets didn’t have “checkpoints.” We always cleared through customs quickly. Sometimes a little cash could speed up the process. There were never any lines, no biometric surveillance, and no wait.



Fast-forward to the 2020 and on. We have so many biometric checkpoints, today. I’ve watched cameras going up along the highways and intersections all across California and the rest of the U.S..

I recall pulling off the road a few years ago, on the verge of a panic attack. I had to call my friend to tell him that the surveillance infrastructure was going up EVERYWHERE. I was watching the rollout unfold right in front of me, and no one seemed to notice or care. This was clearly a calculated rollout of the surveillance state.



I observed and tried to warn my peers about partnerships between police departments and Flock “Safety” ALPR cameras.

Folks, our data is being harvested and logged to keep a database of who goes where, and when, and how frequently.



I recall telling my husband a few years ago that we’d end up being surveilled like the Chinese, with our digital identities linked to our social credit score.

He laughed it off. So many people did. We’re “FREE,” right? Wrong. How many secret camera installations have been installed, like they’ve discovered in Utah? We are NOT being fully informed about our level of surveillance we’re under.



Now, California is going to start sending people speeding tickets (caught on-camera) that will be priced based on their income. This makes me want to scream.



Back to my gripes with travel, today.



Today, you walk into an airport and see facial recognition cameras everywhere. Barriers with biometric check-points line the security checkpoint. To get to your gate, you first have to take your shoes off, have your items scrutinized, or face random “security checks.” All thanks to Bush and his CIA/Mossad cronies’ “inside job” we call 9-11.



If you refuse the cancer-scanning body device like I do, you receive a thorough molestation from a TSA agent.



I like to use my pat-down hour to ask the TSA agent how they feel about fingering passengers based on lies by the government? They always parrot the “it’s for your safety” bullshit line, and that’s when I refer them to the documentary, Anatomy of a Great Deception.



I plant the seed, EVERY TIME. Always while wearing a slogan-tee. I think I’ll try timing a fart with my next pat-down. Make it really fun.



Here is what I would like to call a rendering of a TSA agent, informing me that she has to confiscate my beautiful bottle of skin cream, or an unopened jar or organic nut butter…for my FUCKING SAFETY. (artist credit: @scriblig)

Everyday people are being treated like terrorists, based on LIES told by the Skull & Bones Bush family and Mossad/CIA cucks for IsraHell.



If you haven’t figured out that 9-11 was designed not only as an excuse to rollout top-down surveillance against our own people, but it served to generate TRILLIONS of dollars for the military industrial complex for more of their SELF-SERVING wars. Each manufactured false-flag is intended to get the public to cheer on the theft of our taxpayer dollars to secure more weapons, to destabilize other nations, all while ritually sacrificing innocents.

Check out the 3000+ architects and engineers calling for an independent investigation into that controlled demolition.

The nauseating “Patriot Act” followed the controlled demolition of the towers and building 7, further justifying the government’s abiity to track/stalk/monitor you like a terrorist.

Don’t forget that pharma-giant Eli Lily also got a free pass; sensitive documents about harmful thimerosal were sealed and essentially buried. There will be no justice for pharma’s harms.

I have become really agitated every time I have to pass through one of their invasive checkpoints.



In fact, just a few days ago, my mother’s hiking poles (strapped to her hiking pack) were confiscated in San Francisco. This is AFTER she’d carried them on two flights without any issues. My mom is mid-70’s. Short. Sweet.

The theft of her poles leaves me fucking outraged because our policies lack common sense. Those masked TSA agents could have and should have looked the other way.



If you are a U.S. citizen, you have the right to refuse the photos.





Every time I travel, I watch the lemmings line up and allow their and their children’s photos to be taken for the DHS database. These images are ONLY intended to sharpen the accuracy of AI-facial recognition for the biometric prison that will inevitably be linked to your social credit score.

Here is a video I made about this years ago on the rollout of the Secure Identity Alliance. I warned about these biometric scanners leading to the “seamless gateway experience” via Idemia.

Now, all I see are Idemia logos everywhere.



Link HERE for more info on the partnerships between global governments and Idemia and Thales. Read the links in the description of the videos. I saw it coming, and we’re here. Now.

Get ready for the “seamless gateway experience.” Fuck you, Idemia and Palantir. Fuck you, Bush. Fuck you, Mossad agents.

Do you notice how many places are offering “self-checkout,” now? Well, it’s in airports, too.

Here, a robot tried to get my attention with a cute little dance, offering to make me an espresso. “That would be a f*** nooooo, thank you.”

Self-checkout Siren coffee and 666/vav vav vav Monster drinks.

The Synagogue of Satan’s Agenda 2030 has never been more obvious than in the past few years. Which leads me to my next gripe. The Pedo-Pride.



Pedo-flags/banners/benches/walkways EVERYWHERE. This shit rolled out around the world just like the Con-vid propaganda. Agenda, much?

Around the world, I see MAP (minor attracted person) flags and mask-tards. This image was taken last week:

There is nothing less attractive than a man donning a muzzle. Men, don’t do it.

Cameras are also prominent across Europe and the UK. The UK is worse off than we are, but don’t worry…our time is coming unless we blade-runner that shit.

Please see my videos on some of the partnerships I called out years ago (Flock Safety and Axon). Let alone my previous stinks over Palantir, Idemia, Thales, etc.



Next gripe.

QR codes. Everywhere. Paperless everything. They want to know what you eat, when you eat, and how much you spend. I refuse these QR codes EVERY TIME, and ask for a hard copy of everything.

Then, the 2030 signage. Good grief.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals/IoT and IoB prison-plans are out there for all to see. These signs were peppered throughout various cities in Spain.

Even some leftover mask signs from 2020. Just take that shit down, already. Leave your mark with a White Rose sticker, will ya? This is a great way to plant seeds. t.me/jointhewhiterose

At the end of this most recent trip, we were excited to get our “Certificate” for our journey. Have you seen the movie, “The Way?” I thought the ending might go something like that. Nope.

Instead of a hand-signed certificate based on your verbal testimony, they have an online database they want the “pilgrims” to fill out. That killed my spirit. I filled in my name “Mellow Kat,” popped in a fake address and got my print-out certificate.

They wouldn’t give one to my son, because he lost his stamp book along the way, and they needed more “proof” that he’d done the walk. Really? WTF?

NO. COMMON. SENSE. What a buzz-kill.

Gripes aside, I won’t let them stop me from enjoying my tours around the world.

I will continue to resist and defy what I can for as long as I can.



If you don’t want to live in a digital prison, you should refuse to participate in the ways you still can. Aside from becoming a hermit, you can still navigate this world with the word “NO.” Do it. Exercise your right to refuse and decline this bullshit where you can.



Here is one more video where I share my experiences declining the biometric photos. Hold the line!



Every time I go through an airport, I see the state we’re in as a society.

I estimate that 98% of the population are sleep-walking through life. Or they’re too shy to decline or push buttons. We won’t stop this if we don’t do something about it now.



Thanks for listening.



Oh, I almost forgot! This Monkeypox scenario warning I spotted at the airport in Madrid just yesterday (June 24th, 2025). :)



May you be inspired to RESIST and REFUSE, my friends!



Let’s make their effort to suffocate us a challenge!



Love, Kat











