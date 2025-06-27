MellowKat's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jose Gonzales Ortego's avatar
Jose Gonzales Ortego
7d

My two favourite words throughout the madness: "MEDICAL EXEMPTION". Of course I never said what that medical condition was. Could have been the shits, ebola or even the dreaded COVID. But every time (without fail) that those two words were uttered anyone coming towards me for not wearing the slave muzzle immediately stopped in their tracks and backed off. Didn't matter if it was a bank, business or restaurant. Two simple words and they knew that it was game over. Standing in a BK one time and this masked older woman kept staring at my bare face. I thought maybe she was looking and liking so when she said: "I thought maybe you'd forgotten your mask" I simply said: "MEDICAL EXEMPTION". A few times I was tempted to put some of those red bingo spots on my face, spray some water on like I was sweating profusely and then add some ketchup dripping from the eyes for even greater effect. Inevitably someone would ask: "Sir are you okay". To which I could have then replied: "Just got back from Africa. I think I may have contacted EBOLA. :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by MellowKat
Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
7d

Psalm 26:5

" I have hated the congregation of evildoers and will not sit with the wicked."

I thought of this verse while enjoying your passion for freedom exhibited in your article.

For anyone looking to increase their understanding of 9/11, Christopher Bollyn is the best I've researched.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by MellowKat and others
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mellow Kat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture