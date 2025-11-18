Get the FLOCK OUT!

Link to the article, here.



My email to city council and Police Chief Bernie Escalante back on November 29th, 2023:



Dear Santa Cruz Council members and Chief Escalante,

Please, please, please do not entertain the approval of any more egregious & invasive surveillance grants. Say “NO” to the grant money from DHS and FEMA for the Flock “Safety” ALPRs.

I am most frustrated by the misuse and abuse of our tax dollars. Billions of our hard-earned income is allocated to DHS and FEMA each year; I find it highly disturbing that these agencies have the gall to send the money back to us in the form of “grants” to further monitor, track, and surveil the population. Data is the new oil. Public private partnerships have a track record of exploiting the populace for corporate gains.

I am writing to urge you all to say no to this grant for more surveillance. Under the guise of health and safety, the billionaire NGOs and corporations continue to advance their control and power. We can not afford to have AI/machine-learning take place of our human-to-human interaction. We cannot afford to succumb to a world governed by AI, algorithms, and a select “few.”

I have spent countless hours researching these partnerships, and this state is feeling more and more like a prison. Please see my video on Palantir and their surveillance abuses with regard to ICE/undocumented workers and beyond. https://www.vice.com/en/article/9kx4z8/revealed-this-is-palantirs-top-secret-user-manual-for-cops The people of Santa Cruz need YOU to have a backbone and stand up to the data-harvesting corporate takeover.

My research:

Flock & Axon (eyes and ears of police & National California Regional INTELLIGENCE CENTER/NCRIC): https://www.bitchute.com/video/PjLDv8SBUHV5/

Flock: virtual surveillance: https://www.flocksafety.com/industries/law-enforcement

Axon & Flock partner: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axon-partners-with-flock-safety-to-enhance-security-for-cities-and-neighborhoods-301033947.html

How to identify cameras in your county (CalTrans, County, FLock Safety?): https://www.bitchute.com/video/t6E9Fze81OGD/

NCRIC is behind this (NCRIC is essentially FBI/CIA and a merger between gov’t and the private sector..please look them up): https://ncric.ca.gov/ncric/

Surveillance balloons (NASA/GOOGLE/Military): https://www.bitchute.com/video/vUxCBQfjTck4/

Military drones for the National Guard: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Quxq8QUrEcU/

PG&E Partnership with Palantir: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WkXVPGatP88J/

Palantir is already abusing your data: https://www.vice.com/en/article/9kx4z8/revealed-this-is-palantirs-top-secret-user-manual-for-cops

Thales: Global biometric surveillance & digital “passports” : https://www.bitchute.com/video/UUvjzJFE0YRA/

Secure Identity Alliance (Idemia): https://www.bitchute.com/video/y5Pz00FmYW5X/

Thank you,



Kathryn S.



Folks, we have to stand up BEFORE the rollout of the surveillance prison infrastructure.



Stay on it! Get together and fight to force these cameras and partnerships to GET THE FLOCK OUT!



Here was my heads up on Bitchute and social media in December, 2023. Thanks to the few friends who took the time to show up and say “NO!”

From December 12th, 2023. I was beyond frustrated after hundreds of locals swarmed the city council meeting on the same day they were poised to APPROVE the grant money from DHS to install these invasive cameras around Santa Cruz County. They were demanding peace in Palestine.

They failed to realize: there was NOTHING the Santa Cruz City Council can do about Palestine, but they DO have the ability to say “NO” to the Flock Camera partnerships that Police Chief Bernie Escalante was pushing for. What a WASTED meeting!





Get out in front of them, friends. Keep your eyes on the horizon and PREVENT future approvals and renewals for your surveillance prison.



Love, Kat