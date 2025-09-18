JFK death = squib & Time Life cover-up.

Made well before the Kirk incident. This is a game-changer. Watch it and let it sink in.

Some takeaways from the film:

JFK’s body and autopsy was taken over by the federal government, much to the frustration of the Dallas police/coroner.



Old-time filmmaker discusses how squibs were used back in the 50’s and on. His claim as he walks you through the footage: Kennedy places the squib against his face.

The metal plate of the squib is what Jackie was retrieving after it blew loose. No blood is found all over the car and seats. The squib explodes and that’s it.



Up-close examination of the footage, the missing frames, and much more.



J.D. Tippet was the dead ringer for Kennedy and was killed. His body was the one that was autopsied.

Mind-blown.



Links:

http://ok.ru/video/7349943143126



https://odysee.com/@ivikthor:c/Jfktheatricassassination:d



Folks, watch it for yourself. Thank you to Kristin for sharing this with me. Game-changer.



