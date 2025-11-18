Confronting an adulticide-spraying pilot

I want you all to feel empowered to take direct action.



What inspired this confrontation was after I watched this aircraft do a low-fly aerial application near a protected reserve and…a chicken and turkey farm. I lose my marbles in real-time.

Take a stand against adulticides. MellowKat · October 13, 2024 Mosquito Vector Control Districts (MVCD)across California (and nationwide) are spraying toxic adulticides over neighborhoods & ecological reserves under the guise of protecting public health. The threat? Disease-spreading mosquitoes. Read full story



A reminder of the pattern: Poison the food/animals/people and blame a virus. Encourage fraudulent PCR testing to confirm your fake virus. Push bioweapon injections on the population under the guise of “protecting public health.”

These people are sick. These agencies are corrupt and criminal.



Aerially dispersed toxic chemicals, metals & trade secrets MellowKat · May 18 A friend sent me an update from ZeroGeoengineering.com, talking about a new federal lawsuit, filed against the U.S. Forest Service for the heavy metals in chemical retardants. It is important to recognize how unconscionable it is to approve the widespread use of “trade-secret” formulations made by chemical corporations. Read full story

It’s on all of us to make sure the aerial assaults STOP.



Start with local action. Work up from there.



Love, Kat