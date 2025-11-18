MellowKat's Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Confronting an adulticide-spraying pilot

You can do this too.
MellowKat's avatar
MellowKat
Nov 18, 2025

I want you all to feel empowered to take direct action.

Let me bring you back to this post:

Mosquito Vector Control District manager, Gary Goodman, authorizes nerve agents to be aerially dispersed over your heads.

MellowKat
·
Jul 28
Mosquito Vector Control District manager, Gary Goodman, authorizes nerve agents to be aerially dispersed over your heads.

Where do I start?

Read full story



What inspired this confrontation was after I watched this aircraft do a low-fly aerial application near a protected reserve and…a chicken and turkey farm. I lose my marbles in real-time.

I made this post over one year ago after I first discovered local spraying opps of nerve agents near me:

Take a stand against adulticides.

MellowKat
·
October 13, 2024
Take a stand against adulticides.

Mosquito Vector Control Districts (MVCD)across California (and nationwide) are spraying toxic adulticides over neighborhoods & ecological reserves under the guise of protecting public health. The threat? Disease-spreading mosquitoes.

Read full story


How can you track and identify flights and patterns in your area? Go here:

How to Identify Aircraft: FlightRadar24 & Registration lookup.

MellowKat
·
Feb 15
How to Identify Aircraft: FlightRadar24 & Registration lookup.

Who’s ready to learn how to read the skies?

Read full story




A reminder of the pattern: Poison the food/animals/people and blame a virus. Encourage fraudulent PCR testing to confirm your fake virus. Push bioweapon injections on the population under the guise of “protecting public health.”
These people are sick. These agencies are corrupt and criminal.

Predictive programming:

2006 movie, "Fatal Contact" tells you what's coming 18 years before. Bird flu and a "Governor Newsome."

MellowKat
·
December 20, 2024
2006 movie, "Fatal Contact" tells you what's coming 18 years before. Bird flu and a "Governor Newsome."

Fatal Contact was made in 2006, mind you. 18 years ago. Yes. They DO plan this shit well in advance.

Read full story


Then you have the aftermath of the poisoning:

Newsom declares State of Emergency over BIRD FLU

MellowKat
·
December 18, 2024
Newsom declares State of Emergency over BIRD FLU

Read full story


Other potential source of poisoning:

Valley Fever, "spider silk," and poison fog.

MellowKat
·
Jan 8
Valley Fever, "spider silk," and poison fog.

Now I’m starting to get really angry…

Read full story

And another:

Aerially dispersed toxic chemicals, metals & trade secrets

MellowKat
·
May 18
Aerially dispersed toxic chemicals, metals & trade secrets

A friend sent me an update from ZeroGeoengineering.com, talking about a new federal lawsuit, filed against the U.S. Forest Service for the heavy metals in chemical retardants. It is important to recognize how unconscionable it is to approve the widespread use of “trade-secret” formulations made by chemical corporations.

Read full story

And another:

Mosquito abatement fogging trucks = cancer, dead bees, and birth defects.

MellowKat
·
May 12
Mosquito abatement fogging trucks = cancer, dead bees, and birth defects.

A pal from Calera, Alabama reached out to me in a comment and shared what happened at “3:33am” in his neighborhood.

Read full story

And another:

Aerial application of RNA "Vaccines" for Big Ag: Flagship Pioneering = big pHARMa.

MellowKat
·
Jul 20
Aerial application of RNA "Vaccines" for Big Ag: Flagship Pioneering = big pHARMa.

We are being assaulted on so many levels, it’s hard to keep up. Let’s start naming names, please?

Read full story


It’s on all of us to make sure the aerial assaults STOP.

Start with local action. Work up from there.

Love, Kat

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Mellow Kat
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture