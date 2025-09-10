Graphic* Stabbing of refugee on light rail

Never forget her name. IRYNA ZARUTSKA.
Details of the incident
Victim: Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who moved to the U.S. in 2022 to escape the war.
Location: The attack occurred on the Lynx Blue Line near the East/West Boulevard light rail station in Charlotte.
Circumstances: Surveillance footage from the train, released publicly in September 2025, showed Zarutska sitting alone just before 10 p.m.. The suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr., was sitting behind her. Without any apparent provocation, he pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed her multiple times, including in the throat.
Suspect: Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was arrested shortly after the stabbing. He was found on the platform and had a cut on his hand. According to court documents, he has a lengthy criminal history and a history of mental health issues.
Charges: Brown was charged with first-degree murder by Mecklenburg County prosecutors and also faces a federal charge of causing death on a mass transportation system, which could carry the death penalty.
Aftermath and reactions
The killing has sparked a national debate over public safety, specifically regarding transit security, criminal justice, and mental health services.
Security concerns: The attack drew criticism after officials confirmed there were no security personnel in the train car where the stabbing occurred. Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) security personnel and police presence on the Blue Line have been increased since the incident.
Political response: The case quickly became politicized, with some national figures blaming the crime on lax law enforcement policies. Charlotte's mayor, Vi Lyles, issued a statement calling the incident a "senseless and tragic loss".
National attention: The release of the graphic surveillance video led to widespread outrage and drew attention to the vulnerability of public transit users.
