Graphic* Stabbing of refugee on light rail

Never forget her name. IRYNA ZARUTSKA.

IT’S ON US TO TAKE OUT THE TRASH.



Details of the incident

Victim: Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who moved to the U.S. in 2022 to escape the war.

Location: The attack occurred on the Lynx Blue Line near the East/West Boulevard light rail station in Charlotte.

Circumstances: Surveillance footage from the train, released publicly in September 2025, showed Zarutska sitting alone just before 10 p.m.. The suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr., was sitting behind her. Without any apparent provocation, he pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed her multiple times, including in the throat.

Suspect: Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was arrested shortly after the stabbing. He was found on the platform and had a cut on his hand. According to court documents, he has a lengthy criminal history and a history of mental health issues.

Charges: Brown was charged with first-degree murder by Mecklenburg County prosecutors and also faces a federal charge of causing death on a mass transportation system, which could carry the death penalty.

Aftermath and reactions

The killing has sparked a national debate over public safety, specifically regarding transit security, criminal justice, and mental health services.