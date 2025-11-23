SPARS Pandemic: A Futuristic Scenario for Public Health Risk Communications

Old news, but still relevant. So many people still don’t understand what was done to them in 2020.



My first video on the SPARS Scenario was published on Bitchute back in November 2022.



Links: SPARS-CoV virus planned in 2017? The Corovax?

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html



https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf



Here is the New England Journal of Medicine “Perspective” piece that I referenced, published in NEJM in 2020.

They wanted to make sure people would TAKE the bioweapon injection….even BEFORE it was vetted and available? “Safe and effective,” MY ASS.

Here is a post I made on author of this perspective, Michelle M. Mello of the Commonwealth Fund. The Commonwealth fund is disgusting. Link here.



Then look at THIS disgusting study, courtesy of Yale. Assessing what MESSAGE would get more people to take the bioweapon injections once they became available. Truly unforgivable.



These vile, disgusting people create the scenarios, because they’re the ones helping orchestrate the events.



Which reminds me:

I also covered the MonkeyPox scenario that also laid out the fake M-pox fear-porn to get everyone to roll up their sleeves. Also from three years ago. Sigh.

Link here.

Links from the video:

Strengthening Global Systems to Prevent and Respond to High-Consequence Biological Threats Results from the 2021 Tabletop Exercise Conducted in Partnership with the Munich Security Conference

https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf



Biosecurity Innovation and Risk Reduction: A Global Framework for Accessible, Safe and Secure DNA Synthesis January 2020 In collaboration with the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI)

https://www.weforum.org/reports/biosecurity-innovation-and-risk-reduction-a-global-framework-for-accessible-safe-and-secure-dna-synthesis-582d582cd4



NTI Tax Form: https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/NTI-2020-Form-990.pdf



NTI Annual Report: https://media.nti.org/documents/20_NTI_AnnualReport.pdf



The world is their stage.



Reject everything that comes from these criminal institutions and Universities, including the verbal diarrhea scripts that falls from the lips of our Public Health Officials and MSM talking heads. They’re done.



Love, Kat