Influence of the Commonwealth Fund on PLANdemic Public Health Policies.

How Private Wealth Is Shaping the World
Nov 23, 2025

I made this video back in 2022, and mentioned this in my last Substack, but not everyone checks the links in the post. It is still relevant, today.

Anna M. Harkness established the Commonwealth Fund back in 1918. She was the widow of Stephen V. Harkness, the principal investor in Standard Oil (He was the silent investor partner to John D. Rockefeller).
Here’s a book worth reading: The Foundation.


Here is the perspective from the NEJM:

Here is the STUDY on ConVid messaging, intended to get more people to take the bioweapon injection:




