Contrail Roadmap? Or more biomass bullsh*t for billions in profit?

Let’s see. The Contrails Research Roadmap has been making the rounds. People are exclaiming: “Hey! The FAA, NASA, and NOAA finally admit that they’re causing persistent contrails!”



Here is what I see:



They’re setting up a gentle pitch, warming us to the idea of embracing a proposed shift to “sustainable” biofuels/SAF (courtesy of Big Oil/Gas/Gates/Gub’ments).



We think that they’re finally acknowledging the global dimming. They want you to believe that, and to believe that THEY have the SOLUTION (despite all of their uncertainties). They always say “more research is needed….” :D



Let’s poke through this “Roadmap” real quick:

“Economic tradeoffs by 2050.” They are strategizing how they might DEPLOY these “novel” SAF measures across the fleet.

Hmm. I smell a new market and a lot ‘o money. Here are the partners of this Contrail Roadmap. Good peeps, for sure.

You know…occult NASA and hurricane-seeding NOAA. The good guys. The ones we pump billions of dollars to every year with our hard-earned tax-dollars.

What do these good agencies wish to achieve? The launch of a new market out of the “novel” biomass/carbon-capture ponzi scheme that’s been rolling out for the last decade under sweet names like “Forest Resilience,” “Sustainable,” “Resilient,” “Green.” They all just want “ONE” atmosphere, “ONE Health,” “ONE planet,” One-world-government. You get the gist.

The fuel really IS going to be green. I know, because their logo tells me so! Just look at that green leaf by the gas pump! Ahhhh. I can smell those biofuels, already.



Thank goodness these benevolent agencies care about our skies.

They care so much, they even have roadmaps for Synthetic Aviation Fuel by 2050 AND Sustainable Aviation Fuel by 2050.

They want to “research” some more to find out just how clean and green it is.



They admit, they don’t know if the push for SAF by 2050 will be a fantastic swap-out “solution” because it still needs to be ASSESSED. Don’t worry. Public private partnerships to the rescue!

Let the experiments (trials) begin!

Billions are being spent on “biomass” and “carbon capture” projects. Who benefits? The private sector. Fake philanthropists. It’s a new market…for THEM.

Here is a report from the Department of Energy on their plans through 2050:

Here is the USDA’s plan. Wood pellets for Asian & EU countries….



….harvested from our forests by quaint little companies like DRAX, featured in this fantastic documentary:

In previous videos, I demonstrated the players behind this biomass/carbon capture and storage baloney on a global scale….Here are the partners of the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute:



Because Big Oil/Gas/Energy corporations reaaaaalllllly care. They really do. They’d never LIE to us!



Nothing is going to change in our skies until we call on every representative to address the unchecked, decades-old weather modification experiments that continue today.

Nothing is going to change by switching to biofuels. It’s a scam.

Nothing has been revealed about the covert and overt sun-dimming operations and experiments they continue to roll-out.

All that was revealed in this Contrails Roadmap is that another grand experiment is about to be unleashed…and another “novel” market is about to explode. You can bet that your land and resources will continue to be exploited for globalist-profits.



That is, until you call them out.

Expose them. Hold them accountable. Put your foot down on that proposed biomass/wood pellet site in your county. Stop that carbon pipeline from being built. Address the pilots that are part of the seeding/adulticide-spraying operations that poison our air.



THAT is where you need to apply your energy and efforts.



