Ag-Inc dousing a BIRD RESERVE and next to a chicken/turkey farm?

I did burst into some curse words a few minutes in to my real-time documenting. I apologize.

I’m pissed. Time to get to the bottom of this.

A helicopter has been low-flying around 400 feet for over four hours. It is registered to Ag-Air Inc (a crop-dusting company). They do aerial applications of all sorts of garbage.

What are they doing flying over the Stanislaus Audubon Society land? See images of map, below.



What are they doing spraying around the outskirts of Lake Foster Farms in California? See map, below.

If Foster Farms claims that they have to put down some birds because of a fake bird-flu in the next week or few, you know why.

Here is the company that N59578 is registered to:

https://www.buzzfile.com/business/AG-Air,-Inc.-209-988-2567

He is CLEARLY applying something at 400 feet with this pattern. WHAT is he spraying?

AG Air, Inc.

5420 DODDS RD

Oakdale, CA 95361

Contact: Brent T Alger

Title:Principal

Phone:(209) 988-2567



He’s flying at 400 feet. This is an aerial application. But of WHAT?! From a “CROP-DUSTING” company. WHAT ARE THEY SPRAYING over the Stanislaus Audubon Society?! Next to a CHICKEN and TURKEY FARM?! Over water!

This is over the Stanislaus Audubon Society.

Here is how the map looked from a distance. He flew from roughly 12pm-4:30pm on March 11th, 2025.







This is the sort of attention I want from people. Look around. Ask questions. Take notes of symptoms and news. I will let you know if Brent calls me back. Next, I’ll contact the Audubon Society and see if they are aware.



Love, Kat

