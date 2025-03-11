Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Interview with Derrick Ruiz @ Real Angeleno

Oxitec GE mosquitoes and carbon capture scams
MellowKat
Mar 11, 2025
Share
Transcript

MellowKat's Newsletter
MellowKat's Newsletter
Authors
MellowKat
Recent Posts
Mellow Kat Shots Fired Interview
  MellowKat
Interview with Odessa on Liberty Talk Canada!
  MellowKat
Mellow Kat & SGT Report
  MellowKat
Mellow Kat & Stew Peters Part 2
  MellowKat
Mellow Kat & Stew Peters Interview
  MellowKat
Chems & morgs
  MellowKat
Controlled opposition or a spineless turd?
  MellowKat