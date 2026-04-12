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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
2d

Wealthy misguided psychopaths!

Thank you so much for your work Kat!💐

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7 replies by MellowKat and others
Kyle Young's avatar
Kyle Young
2d

In 1975 two lesbian women (who did not allow men in their house) told me that the world would be a much safer place when women are in charge. Apparently they had never met any women like Sarah, Kelly, or Rachel. As Robin Williams would say, these women are about one taco short of a combination plate.

Having said that, I would have no problem putting you in charge Kat.

This was a lot of work to uncover and put together. I'm sure I speak for all your readers by saying we appreciate your effort. Thank you.

You've already sent me down a new rabbit hole.

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