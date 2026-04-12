Previously, I’ve covered the funding from billionaires & NGOs to various Universities for geoengineering experiments (see the end of this post). Now, I’d like to focus a bit more on the scientists and global influencers who are conducting the research experiments.



To start, here is Sarah J. Doherty.

I first became aware of her after learning about the USS Hornet Marine Cloud Brightening experiment in Alameda, CA. Here is the 17-4 NOAA form:

Sarah is the Program Director for the Marine Cloud Brightening Program, and the Senior Research Scientist for the Cooperative Institute for Climate, Ocean, and Ecosystem Studies.

CICOES is a collaboration between three states and multiple groups. Please check their “about” section, here.

Sarah is actively engaged with the billionaire-funded SilverLining’s, Kelly Wanser.



Kelly Wanser has an extensive background as a contributor to the UN’s IPCC (International Panel on Climate Change), NSTC (National Science & Technology Council), and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

Kelly was an advisor to Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as well.

Lawrence Livermore Laboratory: the same laboratory that Bill Gate’s pal Ken Caldeira worked for, when he said they explored “putting pathogens in clouds to rain down” on a desired target population.



More on Kelly Wanser and SilverLining in a bit.



Back to Sarah Doherty:

”Since 2018, Sarah has been the Program Manager and now Program Director for the Marine Cloud Brightening Program, which is a consortium of teams from the UW College of the Environment, SRI (formerly PARC) and SilverLining. The goal of the MCB Program is to determine whether the addition of sea salt particles to low marine clouds could be used as an effective climate intervention mechanism to mitigate climate warming. The science questions involved with answering this are many of the same questions that need to be addressed in order to understand how inadvertent emissions of aerosols from human activities are already affecting climate. The team is simultaneously addressing the engineering, modeling and observational-design efforts needed to carry out this research.”



What was she doing before this?



”For seven years (2003-2010) Sarah was the Executive Officer of the International Global Atmospheric Chemistry Project where she combined her research efforts with organizing multi-national science initiatives, workshops and conferences.”



I looked up the International Global Atmospheric Chemistry Project, aka: IGACP (of which she was the EO for seven years). Essentially, she was the Executive officer for a United Nations global initiative.

This group operates under the umbrella of FutureEarth.

FutureEarth = United Nations. Here are the partners of FutureEarth:

Here it states:

”We are currently governed by:

Here are some screenshots of one of her slideshows as the Program Director for UW’s MCB program:

Of course, she has stats from her time working under the UN: The “33” Master Number. " *wink*

She promotes Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI):

Please note: Aerosols can both SUPPRESS or ENHANCE precipitation (hint: they’re already manipulating the climate this way):

Sarah Doherty and Kelly Wanser of SilverLining promise that they care about ensuring a safe climate. They believe that reflecting the sun via Stratospheric Aerosol Injection and Marine Cloud Brightening can help reduce the “global warming.”

Note the “Safe Climate Research Initiative” and funding. You can dig for more on this to find press releases like this.

In Kelly’s SilverLining presentation, she appears to attempt to convince others that “intentional emissions” are not new or unprecedented. It appears she is attempting to normalize their desire to conduct more global experiments.

Sarah is also working with Robert Wood on these geoengineering experiments. Robert Wood was the recepient of grant money from the Simons International Foundation. I covered that, here.

There are so many layers to all of this.



Ultimately, I mostly want everyone to understand that geoengineering research is happening, it’s ongoing, and they don’t plan to stop.



I would like to ask that you contact your local representatives to voice your concerns and to make them aware of the experiments being conducted without much (if any) public notice.



These are the nozzles that the U.W. is experimenting with.

Here is one study that Sarah Doherty and Robert Wood collaborated on:

Funding for the research is coming from SilverLining, private donors (who give to the University of Washington’s Atmospheric & Climate Sciences Division), and via agreements with NOAA.



Other supporters include:

If you are interested SilverLining’s slideshow presentations and the Roadmap for Research, you can see these screenshots and two PDF’s below. More to come.

Keep in mind, these agencies are concerned about the “risk” of public pushback. They hope to “proactively manage its narrative” to “optimize for positive versus negative coverage.”

Since 2012, the Marine Cloud Brightening Program’s research has been underway.

In early 2023, SilverLining published a Roadmap for Research (PDF below) talks budget and beyond. The full PDF is below.

Here, they’re hoping for International cooperation on a 5-year roadmap, along with $13 billion dollars in funding from the U.S. government.

This is what these agencies believe we all need: SOLAR CLIMATE INTERVENTION. This statement was made by David Fahey, Co-Chair of the Scientific Assessment Panel of the Montreal Protocol and Director of the Chemical Sciences Laboratory @ NOAA.

A link to David Fahey:



Back to the roadmap:

I know it’s hard to keep reader attention spans up for lengthy posts. So I’ll share some PDF’s here, and again ask you to please take a look through my past posts for insight into the players and partners of geoengineering research experiments.



Share this information. Engage with local representatives. Contact these departments and scientists POLITELY with questions and concerns. We can’t reach people or have dialogue with threats and anger (even though we are rightfully angry and the manipulation of our environment without our informed consent).



We must wake up the masses. Love, Kat

Silver Lining Roadmap For Research 6.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Sarah Doherty Mcb Presentation 63.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Read more here:

