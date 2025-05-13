Years ago, I spent a LOT of time writing letters to advisory committees to share my heartfelt concerns over a variety of proposed actions made my the CDC, EPA, and FDA. Here is what I sent to the FDA’s Advisory Committee back in October, 2021. They were asking for input on their decision to approve the bioweapon jabs for children under the age of 12.



To the Advisory Committee:

Do NOT approve the EUA use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children under age twelve. When there is a risk, there must be a choice.

The FDA was established to regulate the products that are introduced to the population to ensure their “safety and efficacy” (1). Let the record show that you have let your own bias interfere with evidence-based medicine. Your advisory committee is complicit in preventable injury and death.

For example, on the FDA website, your agency states, “Just like you, we are eager to see our children and grandchildren vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible. We have to let the science and data guide us. The FDA is working around the clock to support the process for making COVID-19 vaccines available for children” (2).

Bias has no place in evidence-based medicine.

“Bias can occur in the planning, data collection, analysis, and publication phases of research. Understanding research bias allows readers to critically and independently review the scientific literature and avoid treatments which are suboptimal or potentially harmful. A thorough understanding of bias and how it affects study results is essential for the practice of evidence-based medicine” (3).

The FDA is clearly compromised with their subjective statements, “we very much hope to have pediatric COVID-19 vaccines available in the coming months,” and “Until we authorize or approve a vaccine...” speaks to the grave potential for bias to impede the scientific method (2). “‘Until we authorize” implies intention to approve. This is not science, this is vaccine religion.

In one publication, Dr. Ronald B. Brown concludes, “the U.S. FDA Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) did not follow FDA published guidelines for communicating risks and benefits to the public, and the committee failed to report absolute risk reduction measures in authorizing the BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 vaccines for emergency use. Such examples of outcome reporting bias mislead and distort the public’s interpretation of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine efficacy and violate the ethical and legal obligations of informed consent.” (4) To me it is clear: the FDA is not fit to ensure safety for the American people.

The FDA’s record of fast-tracking pharmaceutical products for our most vulnerable (our children) is nothing short of abominable. The revolving door between regulatory agencies like the FDA/CDC and industry is undeniable and glaring.

At the expense of the health and safety of the American public and our children, you continue to line the pockets of the powerful pharmaceutical mafia (to the tune of hundreds of billions in annual revenue) with your inappropriate approvals. Your collaboration with the government to advance the digital passport agenda becomes more obvious with time

The risk-to-benefit ratio drastically varies between each individual; one size does NOT fit all when it comes to the childhood vaccine schedule. With a fatality rate of essentially ZERO (0.003%) in children age 0-19, it is clear that the risk outweighs the benefit of giving this vaccine to our children. (5)

It appears that the mask/testing orders have been placeholders for the vaccines, and inevitably the digital health passport (or any other euphemism you use in the attempt to conceal the digital surveillance/ tracking agenda).

We are aware that our data is considered “the new oil,” and that our children are being viewed as “impact investment opportunities.” They are being treated like commodities on the market. I speak for many parents when I say: our children and their data are NOT FOR SALE.

Should you extend the Pfizer EUA to children age 5-11 today, we will make sure to remember the names of those who voted to approve it. I am hopeful that one day you will face your day in court and be held accountable for the injury and death of those who were coerced into receiving these heavily-promoted, liability-free products. We cannot sue the vaccine manufacturers, but we will fight to hold members of this advisory committee personally accountable. Dr. Peter Marks, that especially includes you

The ones who have stepped down may be spared the wrath of the American public.

I speak up on behalf of those who do not have full informed consent with regard to these experimental gene therapies. One day they may realize they were subjects of an experiment in 2021; safety trials for Pfizer are not set to be complete until 2023. The number of those who vehemently reject these EUA mandates is growing. We refuse to give up our bodily autonomy and freedom of choice.

To those reading this: We have a right under EUA law to REFUSE these products (6). To the FDA advisory committee: by voting to approve these experimental products, you will expose our children to your collaborative contributions to the overarching theme of coercion. We do not consent, and we will not comply.

The collaboration for this vaccine/digital agenda extends to the mainstream media. Industry-captured mainstream outlets are the “new normal.” Amazon, Google/YouTube and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram continue to ramp-up their censorship of dissenting voices.

Scientists, physicians, and individuals who questions the industry-driven narrative that “all vaccines are safe and effective” have been effectively silenced by the tech/pharma/banking/media mafia (7). It doesn’t take a rocket-scientist to see the conflicts of interest between your votes and how the “global public private partnerships” and NGOs are benefiting from your decisions.

We’re watching the revolving door between your agency and industry, and it is unforgivable. The amount of money being spent on propaganda to ensure vaccine uptake (billions of dollars) for these liability-free interventions is staggering (8).

Liability must be put back onto the shoulders of vaccine manufacturers. Immediately. Until then, we call for the FDA to CEASE AND DESIST on all future vaccine approvals.

We demand transparency. You deny us. Informed individuals are the ones who make the time to scrutinize the vaccine package inserts, educated themselves on the medical terminology and we see the gaps in the “science” that our government, the W.H.O., and Anthony Fauci espouse.

We’ve watched the W.H.O.’s private meeting (The Global Vaccine Safety Summit), and we heard with our own ears their admittance of their severe limitations and data to determine the efficacy and safety of the biologics (vaccines) they so heavily promote (9).

In California, our Governor has made it clear that he will add this vaccine to the mandatory immunization schedule for in-person attendance (10). This decision will continue to tank enrollment throughout our state; CA public schools have already lost 160,000 this year alone (11), as parents are beginning to see that these mandates have never been about health. The EUA mandates include masks, testing, and these Covid-19 vaccines.

Congress concurs that vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe,” as established during the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (12). They know these products will injure and kill a percentage of the population. For those who are about to vote in favor of or against the EUA approval for our children, you will not be able to feign oblivion. You are on-notice.

If we look to history with the H1N1 vaccine, we will recall that the vaccine injured and killed more people than the H1N1 virus itself. Worth noting: the H1N1 vaccine program was immediately halted after 25 people died (13).

For the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, according to The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS, which is assumed to capture around 1% of all adverse events), there have been roughly 11,500 reports of death following the Pfizer vaccination (14). Your committee is complicit in every single adverse event for our children, age 5-11 should you proceed with approval.

Fast-tracking a liability-free vaccine for our children is not in the best interest of our future generations. Stop the experiment. For the layperson reading this comment, please review the exclusion criteria of the recipients in the trials (15). And then ask yourself, does the sample group truly represent the greater population? Look at Pfizer’s own data on the bio- distribution of the spike proteins throughout the body after injection and intracranial hemorrhage/ICH (16). We don’t have enough science or data to confirm efficacy OR safety for these products.

Please also consider the unknown risks of introducing an mRNA vaccine that may permanently impact the genetic makeup of individuals who receive it, and the potential for future complications that are incalculable. We need not look further that the introduction of simian virus 40 in the contaminated polio vaccines to recognize that we can and do make permanent mistakes that affect future generations (16).

The FDA promised Americans a “robust surveillance system” to monitor all adverse events to assess the safety of these interventions, and they have failed to deliver (18). We have yet to see the true rate of adverse events like thrombocytopenia and myocarditis that are harming the youth who have received this experimental gene therapy (17).

A decision to “approve” the experimental use of this “vaccine” for children under 12 will have drastic consequences. Public confidence in your agency is plummeting as we witness people being injured without legal recourse (19).

If your aim is to increase vaccine-dependency in our population, you are succeeding. If your aim is to use our children as guinea pigs to benefit the pocketbooks of the pharmaceutical, tech, banking industry, you are exceeding that goal (20).

The FDA has allowed for the most egregious money-grab at the expense of taxpayer dollars. Profits over people. Your regulatory agency deserves to be dismantled and dissolved. There is no coming back from this, and for those who vote YES for use in ages 5-11, you deserve to be held accountable for your crimes against humanity for generations to come.

My comment was SOOO impactful, they decided to go ahead and approve the bioweapons for children, and roll them out per the CDPH Vaccination Playbook.

If you go to Bitchute (dot) com, you can search “Mellow Kat FDA” and find these videos to learn more about my actions back then:

So now, it appears the FDA is putting on another dog & pony show, pretending that they give a rats ass about your thoughts on how to waste more of your taxpayer dollars for the formulation of this year’s bioweapon.



Oh, I’ll leave my public comment. I’ll let them know what I think about their fraudulent, criminal committee.



This time, I won’t spend hours trying to argue REASON with them, because again….they don’t give a flying F**K what you think. They are going through the motions, that’s it. So…let them have it. Put your opposition on the record. Here’s a great breakdown that may give you some pointers, should you wish to keep it cordial:



