MellowKat's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
3h

Hello Kat. You're so much more respectful than myself. My letter would've read something like this:

Hey, dumb ass: When it says POISON on the label, it means it's POISONOUS. Ya know? Like it's called POISON because it kills stuff. Dumb ass!

Some people are just not flammable enough...

Reply
Share
1 reply
Wolfgang Exel Watson's avatar
Wolfgang Exel Watson
3hEdited

Shortly after the publication of a peer reviewed research paper from Spain about the toxicity of glyphosate in the groundwater table, I started a petition to ban roundup and other glyphosate containing "weed killers" on "MoveOn". The study was included in the petition. When it reached about 1K signers, things changed. Insults and propaganda came into the discussion. It was so bad, that I withdrew the petition. Another one three years later received enough signatures to become talk of the day. As a consequence to this, Hawai'ian pharmers came up with a brand letter, urging the legislative to not ban glyphosate, as it would create big losses for pharmers to pursue alternatives to glyphosate. I have been using vinegar forever - opposite a young Hawai'ian teacher that used a 150gal roundup tanker to keep his yard in a state of people stopping and admiring the Buckingham Palace like garden in the Hawai'ian Rainforest of upper Puna. At times I was convinced that he waited for the application until the wind would all blow it over into our mostly windowless house. The stench was disgusting.

Roadsides were doused - not sprayed - with roundup and its later substitute that also contained high levels of glyphosate. That was the time when signs popped up at properties reading "NO SPRAY ZONE". It may sound harsh, but I hope that all of the users and proponents of glyphosate ended up with a sickness caused by it. There were way too many that got sick from it - fighting its use tooth and nail. I urge everybody to re/visit the Spanish study about glyphosate health effects in the population. The publication of study was of course suppressed by Monsatan and its agents.

(Edit: like to add that the petition was started on Hawai'i Island)

Reply
Share
1 reply by MellowKat
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mellow Kat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture