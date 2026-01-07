While chatting with an old acquaintance about Convid, I realized that they were still in the dark about being an unwitting part of a worldwide experiment with the bioweapon jabs.

So, I make this post for THOSE peeps. The ones who sense that something “wasn’t quite right” with Convid, but can’t put their finger on it.

I’ve decided to share two old videos from my Bitchute Channel, when I was sounding the alarm in real-time, with the information and knowledge I had at that time.

PS: I’ve evolved over the years. I no longer consider these jabs “Gene therapies.”

They are BIOWEAPONS. And…I no longer advocate for ANY vaccines.



I will never give myself, my child, or my animals another shot under the sun, and I hope you do the same. All you have to do is read the package insert of any vaccine, and you’ll run for the hills and never look back.

But that aside, may this post help you wake up any stragglers around you. :)

My warning about the CDC’s private adverse event V-safe platform, and experiments on “pregnant people.” I made this back in November of 2021.

I mentioned that the CDC Foundation is compromised with major conflicts of interest. Most of their funding comes from military, banking, tech, Pharma, and chemical companies. Here’s the video I made on this issue, back on August 24th, 2021:



I’m sure many of you are now aware of the adverse events and deaths caused by the Convid jabs, right?



For fun, here is part of a campaign to wake people up in Los Angeles back in 2021. Does anyone recall seeing these airplane banners overhead? I hope so. Thanks to a donor, I helped booked these banner waves to spread awareness about the deaths attributed to the ConVid jabs:

To save time, I’m going to ask that you place your best links to the harms re: miscarriage (thanks Naomi Wolf), myocarditis (thanks many of you truthers out there), and beyond in the comments.

Read up, friends! This barely scratches the surface, but this was my documentation of my own growing awareness of what was happening during and after 2020.



Up next: in 2022, I warned people about the CDPH Vaccination Playbook, which showed that they were anticipating the approval of these experimental bioweapons for our children well-before they were ever “evaluated” for safety. This was NEVER ABOUT SAFETY or EFFICACY. This was a rollout of an experimental weapon and YOU WERE THE TEST SUBJECT.

When will people wake up?



Prior to this, I was warning people about the conflicts of interest with experimental PCR tests. Guess who was behind this garbage?

Health Passports Conflict of interest part 1 (filmed April 29th, 2021):



Then, Health Passport Conflicts of Interest part 2: from May 4th, 2021.





This is just a little taste of some of the warnings I was giving 5 years ago. I was beating my head against a wall. I’d ask all of you to please look through and share the videos that resonate with you from way back when, if you have any pals who have not yet awakened to the harms of the 21/2030/2050 Rockefeller/WEF/Bilderberg/CFR agenda with regard to jabs, climate change/carbon capture, pharma, chemical corporations, conflicts of interest, geoengineering/chemtrails, and more.



Love, Kat