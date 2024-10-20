I’ve been starting to take note of the symbolism I see everywhere.

I recently went on a cruise (Celebrity Ascent) which featured an “X” throughout the design of the ship. The square and compass (Freemason symbol) were on the uniforms of some of the crew members. What’s the deal? “X” is everywhere. Why?

This will be a hodgepodge of links and images to file away for your own investigation.

https://news.lockheedmartin.com/02-16-2022-Lockheed-Martin-Selected-to-Prototype-Next-Generation-U-S-Marine-Corps-5G-Communications (below)



https://fortune.com/2024/08/22/elon-musk-x-twitter-owner-list/

Space X

X Corp.

Microsoft X

Twitter…now “X”



Elon has a transgender child named “Xavier” who is “dead” to him after a gender-transition he calls the “woke mind virus.” I have to say, I don’t trust Elon Musk. I think he is cleverly playing us and part of the same occult/esoteric crowd who runs this psychological operation on everyone. Of course, I WISH I was wrong..but…he’s telling us with his gestures/names/symbols. He’s the controlled opposition reining us all back into this circus, IMO.

And Fandom (wiki) has the “X-Corporation” aka: “Xavier Corporation.” You can find a lot of info on Fandom & symbolism in movies. https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/X-Corporation_(Earth-616)

Planet X (NASA):

Tesla Model X:

Were WE the generation meant to see this great unravel? This Novos Ordo Seclorum roll out? Time will tell.

Communication is happening with symbols, gestures, handshakes, and beyond.

Thanks to these folks for some images/videos:

Navigating the Lies: https://t.me/navigatingthelies, Sabrina Wallace (she disappears a lot..so here is one link to her work, and Anon_Fa_Mous Chat: http://t.me/anon_fa_mous.