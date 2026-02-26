I’ve been a real curmudgeon about privacy policies and TOS (terms of service) with regard to online applications/surveys/healthcare forms, etc. Here is a post from April of 2021, where I warned of your data being collected as part of the reopening guidelines for schools after CONVID:

This morning, I had an appointment with my dentist to check on a tender tooth. I wanted to know if I had cracked it or possibly had a cavity. (I haven’t had a cleaning for three years).



Their office sent me a text to fill out some online forms to help “streamline” my check-in. I ignored it, like I always do.



When I arrived in the office, I was asked again to fill out the online forms. I knew I was going to decline, but I decided to see what the options for patients was.



Here is the exchange:

I asked, ”Do you have a paper form I can fill out?”



Response: ”Yes, but it is so much easier if you just fill it out online, because it will go directly into our system.”



I responded: ”May I just have the appointment without filling out any paperwork?”



She replied, “Yes.”



See how easy that was? You may not ever have to fill out these online forms. That, or they may have extended this courtesy to me, because they know I will launch into one of my soapbox lectures about the N.W.O. global takeover. hahahaha



Side note: I may be their only patient who has asked them to turn off the television in the waiting room, because being forced to listen to daytime TV makes me want to break something.

In lieu of breaking things, I have elected to counter the noxious programming with my own vocal, critical commentary in front of the entire waiting room. That usually results in the television being turned OFF. Ahhh.



Here’s a tip: this also works well at family gatherings. If you spend time with family members who like to watch the industry-captured programming, just start vocalizing your counter arguments over the narration and….POOF!

Off goes the television.



Now, back to the point of this post. You should DECLINE to fill out PHI (private health information) online.



Your dental data is likely being harvested by WEF millionaires for profit.



I decided to check out the agency they wanted to collect my health information.



It was a company called Henry Schein ONE.



Yup. There’s that “ONE” again. (One Health, One Atmosphere, One Religion, one Order, One Planet..)

Henry Schein Inc is NOT a benevolent company. They have ties to the opioid crisis and other shennanigans.

And here, ”Schein agreed to pay $35,000,000 to resolve this class action lawsuit alleging the company and certain of its officers and/or directors violated federal securities laws by making false or misleading statements.” link here.

Henry Schein was a scammer: “Henry Schein, a pharmacist, with his wife, Esther, founded his eponymous company in 1932 as a corner drugstore in the Woodside community of New York City’s borough of Queens. In 1962 he moved the store to a larger location in Flushing, Queens. Soon after, he also started offering supplies to doctors, and perhaps dentists as well, by mail order. In 1964 a federal prosecutor filed a criminal complaint against Schein, who was charged with selling bottles containing counterfeit Dexedrine capsules to three out-of-state pharmacies. Schein also was charged with illegally selling amphetamine, barbiturate, and penicillin tablets to an undercover federal agent.”



What is Henry Schein Inc worth, today?

Who helped grow Henry Schein ONE?

Stanley M. Bergman. A WEF man, and a Zionist… the co-chair of pro-Israel lobby.

Here is what you can do to avoid giving your precious data to these data demons:



1. Fill out paper forms in the office (if you must)

2. Read the terms of service and PRIVACY practices of the organization.



Better yet? Just opt-out and refuse to play the online data-harvesting game.



Here is the PRIVACY STATEMENT of Henry Schein ONE.



Note that they’re collecting a lot more than you might imagine. Don’t you want your private information to remain between YOU and your HEALTHCARE PROVIDER?

I do.

Take note of #4:

If you fill out these forms, you are consenting to the merging of your unique health and personal data to your unique device. They take your private IP address and/or cell phone’s “unique device identifier.” And there you go: your cell phone is linked to your private health data.

They DO NOT HONOR the DO NOT TRACK request.

And please note in #5 “Sharing personal and non-personal information” :

”Where necessary to operate our sites and services, your personal information and the contents of all of your online communications on or through our sites and services may be accessed and monitored:

to satisfy any applicable laws or regulations, to defend ourselves in litigation or a regulatory action, in order to protect the rights or property of HSOne and our subsidiaries and corporate affiliates, including to enforce our sites’ or services’ Terms of Use. when we have a good faith belief that we are required to disclose the information in response to legal process (for example, a subpoena, court order, or search warrant), where we believe our sites and services are being used in the commission of a crime, including to report such criminal activity or to exchange information with other companies and organizations for the purposes of fraud protection and risk management, and when we have a good faith belief that there is an emergency that poses a threat to the health and/or safety of you, another person, or the public generally;

in the event of a merger, acquisition, debt financing, restructure, sale of HSOne’ assets by or with another company, or a similar corporate transaction, we may need to disclose and transfer all information about you, including personal information, to the successor company; we may share information about you with HSOne’ subsidiaries and affiliates and companies acquired by or merged with HSOne and its affiliates, including without limitation, to enable such acquired or merged companies to advertise to you products and services in which you may be interested. when you register to use a service co-branded by HSOne and other companies with which we partner, we may share the personal information you provide with such companies; in this instance, both our privacy policy and the partner’s privacy policy will apply;

We may share personal information about you for any other purpose(s) disclosed to you at the time we collect your information or with your consent.

Non-personal information may be shared with our partners who referred you to our site(s) and who may use the data for their market research and measurement purpose. User information may also be shared with our partners who help us deliver ads to you on websites not controlled by us; for instance, when we put a pixel on a conversion page on our site and a marketing partner uses that pixel to optimize the traffic that they send to us.”



There are risks to sharing your PHI online. HIPPA does not cover information from apps, wearables, and/or online behavior. How much you want to share with them depends on your consent and participation. So…be mindful of these online forms offered to you via your school, workplace, or healthcare providers.



Our data is worth BILLIONS of dollars. Don’t count on privacy.



That’s my PSA for today!



Love, Kat







