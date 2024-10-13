

The USDA is dropping rabies “vaccines” from the sky. My opinion is that they are causing more harm than good.

My video about the ROV program & past drops (bad language alert):

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hKIv00IEAL1M/



Update after my call to USDA’s Amy Gilbert (hint: she blew me off): https://www.bitchute.com/video/fT3RjL3XsclW

If you want to contact her, please do.

U.S. National Plan for Wildlife Rabies Management: (see page 19-22 of their 2023-2027 FRAMEWORK). It is STILL EXPERIMENTAL.

How is the ROV (Rabies Oral Vaccine) impacting non-target species? They don’t know. But we do know that the Oral Rabies Vaccine does shed:

I find this unsettling:

”Caution: 1. The vaccine bait is intended for the oral vaccination of wildlife only and should not be administered to domestic animals.” Why? Are there harmful side-effects?



”3. Exposure of the eye may result in adenovirus conjunctivitis: exposure of mucous membranes or broken skin may result in fever, sore throat, and headache (typical cold-like symptoms).”



Folks, I personally feel that these “vaccine” interventions are creating an endless cycle of symptoms, which leads to a perceived need for more Harmaceutical interventions.



Self-spreading “vaccines” are on the horizon, if not already here.



Don’t you think it’s interesting that in April 2024, Michigan researchers were experimenting with vaccines for wild deer…



And by October of 2024, Michigan is identifying “hemmorhagic disease” in their wild deer populations, and is discussing the possibility of yet another oral-vaccination to combat the new “hemmorhagic” symptoms. Please, give me a break.

Frankly, it sounds like the wild deer are being poisoned as an excuse to roll out more Harmaceutical products.



Speaking of Hemmorhagic symptoms, I found this:

National Geographic discusses the “CONTROVERSIAL QUEST” to make a "contagious" vaccine:

Is it possible that we might be creating problems for the sake of rolling out more profitable interventions? And…who is funding the R&D and purchasing the “vaccines” for wildlife? The taxpayer. Sigh.



Whaddya say we just let nature run its course? If you like that idea, give Amy Gilbert @ the USDA a call and let her know.



