August 29th at 6pm! Come on out!

About Robert Brame:

49 years professional botanist.

20 years certified arborist.

An avid mountain climber, Robert has summited over 130 mountains, and has an intimate understanding of the natural world.

After analyzing the aftermath of 40+ fires, he now considers many of these fires to be a result of a result of directed energy.

Everyone is invited to learn more about his journey, observations, and discovery. Please RSVP to: ksfordistrict4@gmail.com for the exact location in Jamestown.