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Three years ago I warned you about IDEMIA. Say "NO" to biometric photo at customs and prior to flight.

I made this three years ago. I thought it was worth a re-share.
MellowKat's avatar
MellowKat
May 28, 2026

A link to this video (3 years ago):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AKoAXbrXwCxC

I also said this back in 2021: The Secure Identity Alliance is coming to the U.S.
PLEASE watch this, to understand what I saw back in the day. You will be amazed at how far they’ve come. When we’re forewarned, we’re forearmed.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y5Pz00FmYW5X/
For those who don’t have access to Bitchute (SAD!!!):


I look years ahead...I recognize patterns.
I pour myself into researching partnerships, legislation, & tax forms, and I follow the money. I've been saying this for a long time and I'm not seeing many people step outside of their comfort zones to take a stand.

We can not waste any more time talking about the issues while the infrastructure continues to be put into place. Once they run the "pilot program," they will not reverse course unless we APPLY PRESSURE.
(Note: Idemia is finally here. At every airport. People blindly comply. Please STOP).
PLEASE STOP BLINDLY COMPLYING.

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