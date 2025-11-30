They're ALL compromised. Wake up.

Link to video clip, here. Go to 2 hours 11 minutes through 3 hours and one minute.



We should ALL be demanding full transparency with the Epstein files.



When I watch people on the “Left” attack only Trump, suggesting that only the Democrats have clean hands, I want to puke. They’re all disgusting pigs, folks. All of them.

We have SELECTIONS, not ELECTIONS. Anyone in these higher positions of “power” have almost certainly been blackmailed.

The Clinton emails WikiLeaks dump led to Julian Assange rotting away in a high-security prison for roughly 5 years.



Start here for the Podesta emails. Podesta screamed “Russia, Russia!” to distract people away from what was IN THE EMAILS. Brilliant. You should explore the emails for yourself.



These freaks also love Marina Abramovic. You know, the spirit-cooking demon who Zelensky asked to be the “Ambassador for Ukraine to “help rebuild schools.” Riiiight.

Why on earth would you want a freak like this around children?

Why has PervyPedo-Podesta not been nabbed for investigation, yet? Because….THEY’RE ALL IN ON IT.

Under Biden, he was put in charge of hundreds of BILLIONS. For what?

I highly doubt it’s for “climate change related” projects. Are ya picking up what I’m putting down?

Speaking of Biden….what’s with the Panda costume?

Y’all know what “Panda” references in pervert pedo-code, right? Child sodomy.



Remember my call-out of tranny Panda Dulce, who was reading books to young children? Panda made a music video, loaded with satanic references and suggested that the children "suck my dick.”

Note: I made the video over 3 years ago, and made the mistake of referring to this grotesque MAN as a “she.” I was still learning to unravel my own programming to be “PC.” Never again.

Podesta worked closely with Obama (who is another disgusting pig linked to child predation).

Start keeping your eyes peeled for celebrities who make these disgusting references, too.

If you’re curious to dig for more information, do your searches on Bitchute.com.

Use the search tab in that channel and search for keywords like “Obama pizza” or “pizzagate,” or “James Alefantis.” You’ll be blown away by WHAT you WILL NEVER FIND while using Google. Wanna know why? Because Google serves the elite and wants to do business with the military (and does).



WAKE UP. WAKE UP. WAKE UP.



So, leave your political brainwashing out of it. It’s time we all demand the damn Epstein files, without redactions, and get on with the fall of the pedo-empire, already.



Love, Kat



