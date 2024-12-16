I felt like sharing my two-cents on the concerns about the drones.



I’ve been paying attention to the ever-encroaching surveillance we’ve watched roll out since 2001, when our Twin Towers fell from controlled demolition. Did anyone notice that one memorial is a very occult, symbolic “all seeing eye” named OCULUS to mark the ritual trauma event? It only cost us $4 BILLION DOLLARS to create this mockery of our ignorance. I share, because I want you to understand the abominable, psychopathic cult we’re up against.



Since 2020, I’ve watched the rollout of surveillance cameras around the U.S. and U.K.

I learned about partnerships between governments & military to increase facial recognition & surveillance with the Secure Identity Alliance. It’s creepy shit.

I learned about companies like Thales, Serco, and Idemia’s role in global surveillance/monitoring/tracking. Their gadgets are all around us.



Military drones, manufactured by General Atomics are now being used by our National Guard to surveil the population under the guise of protecting us from “climate-related disasters.”

Here are some past videos I made on the drones and Starlink, and Vanilla Unmanned, and Thales.

My frustration with the drone hype today is the speculation that these drones are not our own.

News flash: the drones Americans have been observing are NOT from outer space.



They’re not from Iran or China. We LOVE to point fingers “over there” to place the blame, and that keeps us from recognizing that we’re fighting an enemy inside our borders. Our own military industrial complex & three-letter agencies.



Remember when they pretended that Biden shot down a “Chinese” spy-balloon? Absolute psychological operation and LIE.



I’ve been tracking our own high altitude surveillance balloons for years. It was OUR OWN BALLOON. We had project Genetrix:

Alphabet’s Loon:

SCoPEx (this is Bill Gates’s puppet, David Keith’s brainchild):







And lastly, the joint venture between Google, the military, NASA, and Raven:

Aerostar Defense. Sigh.

If you want to get angry about these antagonizing drones over your head, look no further than your OWN corrupt, captured military industrial complex. Take it up with them. They are guilty of harassing, assaulting, and lying to all of us about their goals to surveil and control us down to our individual cells.



The other way these machines can be used is to spray you like bugs. I’ve covered the ways we’ve been sprayed with nerve agents, here.



For an excellent substack detailing the three-letter-agency involvement in geoengineering our skies, please check out the 6-part series from this Substacker:



Meanwhile, my advice is to keep your eyes open to the surveillance infrastructure around you, and to figure out a way to remove it. There are billions of us, and very few “controllers.” It’s time to blind their many eyes-in-the-skies.



Love, MK



