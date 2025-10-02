I’d like to introduce you all to this incredible document:



The Chemistry in Contrails

Assessing the Impact of Aerosols

from Jet Fuel Impurities, Additives and Classified Military Operations on Nature



Please download and save the full PDF to read and share, here. It goes into the components being sprayed, the health impacts on plants, animals, and humans (and even into morgellons) with links to additional resources, as well.

The Chemistry In Contrails 2.34MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This document is based on a topic of discussion during the Open Mind Conference in Oslo, Norway on October 27th, 2012. It has also been updated for a lecture with the title “The Antennas Within the Body” held on the 8th Environmental Conerence organized by the Verein zur Hilfe umweltbedingt Erkrankter,

Nuremberg, Mai 30th 2013.



Here’s is what you’ll discover in this fantastic PDF:

Project Cloverleaf starts on page 68. I found the testimony of an aircraft mechanic for a major airline to be incredibly compelling. This interview aired on Live on Coast-to-Coast radio, May 17, 2003.



”For reasons you will understand as you read this I cannot divulge my identity. I am an aircraft mechanic for a major airline. I work at one of our maintenance bases located at a large airport. I have discovered some information that I think you will find important. First, I should tell you something about the “pecking order” among mechanics. It is important to my story and to the cause to which you have dedicated yourself.

Mechanics want to work on three things. The avionics, the engines, or the flight controls. The mechanics that work on these systems are considered at the top of the “pecking order”. Next come the mechanics that work on the hydraulics and air conditioning systems. Then come the ones who work on the galley and other non-essential systems. But at the very bottom of the list are the mechanics that work on the waste disposal systems. No mechanic wants to work on the pumps, tanks, and pipes that are used to store the waste from the lavatories.

But at every airport where I have worked there are always 2 or 3 mechanics that volunteer to work on the lavatory systems. The other mechanics are happy to let them do it. Because of this you will have only 2 or 3 mechanics that work on these systems at any one airport. No one pays much attention to these guys and no mechanic socializes with another mechanic who only works on the waste systems. In fact, I had never thought much about this situation until last month.

Like most airlines we have reciprocal agreements with the other airlines that fly into this airport. If they have a problem with a plane one of our mechanics will take care of it. Likewise, if one of our planes has a problem at an airport where the other airline has a maintenance base, they will fix our plane.

One day last month I was called out from our base to work on a plane for another airline. When I got the call, the dispatcher did not know what the problem was. When I got to the plane I found out that the problem was in waste disposal system. There was nothing for me to do but to crawl in and fix the problem. When I got into the bay I realized that something was not right. There were more tanks, pumps, and pipes then should have been there. At first, I assumed that the system had been changed. It had been 10 years since I had worked on one. As I tried to find the problem I quickly realized the extra piping and tanks were not connected to the waste disposal system. I had just discovered this when another mechanic from my company showed up. It was one of the mechanics who usually works on these systems. I happily turned the job over to him. As I was leaving I asked him about the extra equipment. He told me to “worry about my end of the plane and let him worry about his!”

The next day I was on the company computer to look up a wiring schematic. While I was there I decided to look up the extra equipment I had found. To my amazement the manuals did not show any of the extra equipment I had seen with my own eyes the day before. I even tied in to the manufacturer files and still found nothing. Now I was really determined to find out what that equipment did. The next week we had three of our planes in our main hanger for periodic inspection. There are mechanics crawling all over a plane during these inspections. I had just finished my shift and I decided to have a look at the waste system on one of our planes. With all the mechanics around I figured that no one would notice an extra one on the plane. Sure enough, the plane I choose had the extra equipment!

I began to trace the system of pipes, pumps, and tanks. I found what appeared to be the control unit for the system. It was a standard looking avionics control box but it had no markings of any kind. I could trace the control wires from the box to the pumps and valves but there were no control circuits coming into the unit. The only wires coming into the unit was a power connection to the aircraft’s main power bus.

The system had 1 large and 2 smaller tanks. It was hard to tell in the cramped compartment but it looked like the large tank could hold 50 gallons. The tanks were connected to a fill and drain valve that passed through the fuselage just behind the drain valve for the waste system. When I had a chance to look for this connection under the plane I found it cunningly hidden behind a panel under the panel used to access the waste drain.

I began to trace the piping from the pumps. These pipes lead to a network of small pipes that ended in the trailing edges of the wings and horizontal stabilizers. If you look closely at the wings of a large airplane you will see a set of wires, about the size of your finger, extending from the trailing edge of the wing surfaces. These are the static discharge wicks. They are used to dissipate the static electric charge that builds up on a plane in flight. I discovered that the pipes from this mystery system lead to every 1 out of 3 of these static discharge wicks. These wicks had been “hollowed out” to allow whatever flows through these pipes to be discharged through these fake wicks.

It was while I was on the wing that one of the managers spotted me. He ordered me out of the hanger telling me that my shift was over and I had not been authorized any overtime.

The next couple of days were very busy and I had no time to continue my investigation. Late one afternoon, two days after my discovery, I was called to replace an engine temperature sensor on a plane due to take off in two hours. I finished the job and turned in the paperwork.

About 30 minutes later I was paged to see the General Manager. When I went in his office I found that our union rep and two others who I did not know were waiting on me. He told me that a serious problem had been discovered. He said that I was being written up and suspended for turning in false paperwork. He handed me a disciplinary form stating that I had turned in false paperwork on the engine temperature sensor I had installed a few hours before. I was floored and began to protest. I told them that this was ridiculous and that I had done this work. The union rep spoke up then and recommended that we take a look at the plane and see if we could straighten it all out. It was at this time that I asked who the other two men were. The GM told me that they were airline safety inspectors but would not give me their name.

We proceeded to the plane, which should have been in the air but was parked on our maintenance ramp. We opened the engine cowling and the union rep pulled the sensor. He checked the serial number and told everyone that it was the old instrument. We then went to the parts bay and went back into the racks. The union rep checked my report and pulled from the rack a sealed box. He opened the box and pulled out the engine temperature sensor with the serial number of the one I had installed. I was told that I was suspended for a week without pay and to leave immediately.

I sat at home the first day of my suspension wondering what the hell had happened to me. That evening I received a phone call. The voice told me “Now you know what happens to mechanics who poke around in things they shouldn’t. The next time you start working on systems that are no concern of yours you will lose your job! As it is I’m feeling generous, I believe that you’ll be able to go back to work soon” CLICK. Again, I had to pick myself from off the floor. I made the connection that what had happened was directly connected to my tracing the mysterious piping. The next morning the General Manager called me. He said that due to my past excellent employment record that the suspension had been reduced to one day and that I should report back to work immediately. The only thing I could think of was what are they trying to hide and who are THEY!

That day at work went by as if nothing had happened. None of the other mechanics mentioned the suspension and my union rep told me not to talk about it. That night I logged onto the Internet to try to find some answers. I don’t remember now how I got there but I came across your site. That’s when it all came together. But the next morning at work I found a note inside my locked locker. It said, “Curiosity killed the cat. Don’t be looking at Internet sites that are no concern of yours.”

Well that’s it. THEY are watching me.

Well you already know what they are doing. I don’t know what they are spraying but I can tell you how they are doing it. I figure they are using the “honey trucks”. These are the trucks that empty the waste from the lavatory waste tanks. The airports usually contract out this job and nobody goes near these trucks. Who wants to stand next a truck full of sh--. While these guys are emptying the waste tanks they are filling the tanks of the spray system. They know the plane’s flight path so they probably program the control unit to start spraying some amount of time after the plane reaches a certain altitude. The spray nozzles in the fake static wicks are so small that no one in the plane would see a thing.

(Signed:) God help us all, A concerned citizen.”



Here is a second anonymous email sent from the director of an airline (found on page 71 of the PDF):

“I read email you received from the anon. mechanic and felt compelled to respond to it. I, too, work for an airline, though I work in upper management levels. I will not say which airline, what city I am located, nor what office I work for, for obvious reasons. I wish I could document everything I am about to relate to you, but to do so is next to impossible and would result in possible physical harm to me. The email from the anonymous mechanic rings true. Airline companies in America have been participating in something called Project Cloverleaf for a few years now. The earliest date anyone remembers being briefed on it is 1998. I was briefed on it in 1999. The few airline employees who were briefed on Project Cloverleaf were all made to undergo background checks, and before we were briefed on it we were made to sign non-disclosure agreements, which basically state that if we tell anyone what we know we could be imprisoned.

About twenty employees in our office were briefed along with my by two officials from some government agency. They didn’t tell us which one. They told us that the government was going to pay our airline, along with others, to release special chemicals from commercial aircraft. When asked what the chemicals were and why we were going to spray them, they told us that information was given on a need-to-know basis and we weren’t cleared for it. They then went on to state that the chemicals were harmless, but the program was of such importance that it needed to be done at all costs. When we asked them why didn’t they just rig military aircraft to spray these chemicals, they stated that there weren’t enough military aircraft available to release chemicals on such a large basis as needs to be done. That’s why Project Cloverleaf was initiated, to allow commercial airlines to assist in releasing these chemicals into the atmosphere. Then someone asked why all the secrecy was needed. The government reps then stated that if the general public knew that the aircraft they were flying on were releasing chemicals into the air, environmentalist groups would raise hell and demand the spraying stop. Someone asked one of the G-men then if the chemicals are harmless, why not tell the public what the chemicals are and why we are spraying them? He seemed perturbed at this question and told us in a tone of authority that the public doesn’t need to know what’s going on, but that this program is in their best interests. He also stated that we should not tell anyone, nor ask any more questions about it. With that, the briefing was over.

All documents in our office pertaining to Project Cloverleaf are kept in locked safes. Nobody is allowed to take these documents out of the office. Very few employees are allowed access to these documents, and they remain tight-lipped about what the documents say.

Mr. Carnicom, I am no fool. I know there’s something going on. And frankly, I am scared. I feel a high level of guilt that I have been aware of this kind of operation but unable to tell anyone. It’s been eating away at me, knowing that the company I work for may be poisoning the American people. I hope this letter will open some eyes to what’s happening.

Again, I wish I could give you documented information, but you have to understand why I must remain totally anonymous. Thank you.”



Page 69: In section 8.2: Involvement of Civil Airlines, you can read up on “Evergreen International Airlines, the company that is suspected to run the tanker fleets who cover most of the spraying activities.”



Here are the other players suspected in Operation Cloverleaf:

The document goes on to discuss Raytheon and Hawker Beechcraft Corporation. Raytheon is a nasssssty one.



Next, I see that they’ve connected Weather Modification Inc (aka LLC/International) to this operation!

On page 75 in the PDF, it shares some press releases:

”Hawker Beechcraft receives major aircraft order from Saudi Arabia Government Agency

Hawker Beechcraft Corporation (HBC) today announced the sale and delivery of 12 aircraft to the Saudi Arabia Presidency of Meteorology and Environment (PME).

Aircraft deliveries have taken place throughout the past year and are expected to conclude by the end of the year when the remaining two aircraft are delivered.

“This order is an example of the strength and versatility of our broad aircraft lineup for this region,” said Bill Boisture, HBC Chairman and CEO.

“There are numerous HBC products operating in the Middle East, many in special mission roles such as that of the PME. Our aircraft offer the performance capabilities and greatest flexibility needed for the PME operations.”

The order consists of one Hawker 900XP, two Hawker 400XP, one King Air 350, two King Air B200GT and six King Air C90GTi aircraft.

The aircraft will be used to support the various roles of the Saudi Arabia PME, which includes vital meteorological activities such as weather forecasting and modeling, and environmental issues including air quality assessment and protection.



The new aircraft special mission instruments are being engineered and modified by Weather Modification, Inc. and the Fargo Jet Center, both located in Fargo, N.D.



The maintenance service of the PME aircraft will be managed by HBC Authorized Service Center Arabian Aircraft Services Co. Ltd, also known as ARABASCO.”



Folks…I’ve been griping about Jody Fischer of WMI for AGES. It was WMI’s PILOT out of Fargo ND that I confronted. Remember this?

I’ve covered WMI (Weather Modification International/INC/LLC) in all of my discussions around cloud-seeding because THEY are the culprits dousing us with proprietary/trade-secret components.



Here is a reminder of the Director of Flight Operations who refused to return my calls: Jody Fischer.

Oops! Looks like the article with his face has since been REMOVED, thanks to PUBLIC PRESSURE.

And this is WHY YOU MUST SAVE SCREENSHOTS and archive everything. Here he is. Ha ha ha! I love exposing the individuals causing harm against humanity for profit. He’s also exposed in the CLIMATE TRAILS documentary, here.



I previously covered that the Ejectable and BIP (burn in place) flares used by WMI contain PROPRIETARY and TRADE-SECRET COMPONENTS. I covered the MSDS sheets used by WMI, here:

And an older post I made on the decades-old, UNCHECKED cloud seeding operation over my county:



Some of the players involved with Weather Modification Inc/LLC/International also belong to the Weather Modification Association. They all work together: weathermod.org.

Here are the elected officers. They’ve removed their photos, but that’s the beauty of screenshots.

Jonathan Jennings: President of Weather Modification Association. He is a meterologist for the Utah Dept of Natural Resources. Here he is, trying to sell the public on weather manipulation:

Here is David Yorty, President-elect of Weather Modification Association.



Here is Sean Collier, the Secretary/Treasurer of WMA. He is a hydrologist with the Southern Nevada Water Authority in LV, Nevada. He worked with SNWA for over 20 years on projects to increase and extend southern Nevada’s supply of water from CO River system through land fallowing programs, computer modeling, water right management, and participation in cloud seeding programs. He is the past president of the North American Weather Modification Council. That’s another agency involved in modifying weather, btw. It never ends.

This is Dan Breed (past President). He worked as a research meterologist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). During his 41 year career at NCAR, he participated in more than 40 field projects on convective storms, precipitation development (wink), early electrification, boundary layer studies, and weather modification (hail formation, convective clouds, winter storms).

This gal, Laurie Capece was the exec. Secretary/Treasurer.





Dan Martin: Research Engineer with USDA-ARS Ariel application technology research unit. Has over 30 years of training and experience in aerial spray application technologies for precision agriculture and weather modification. (This guy is a real jackass).

”He is recognized as a leading authority in manned and unmanned aerial application systems for precision agriculture and pest management.” Great. He’s Mr. Poison.

Daryl O’Dowd: a private sector consultant in meterology for more than 30 years. He joined weather modification innovator “Irving P. Krick to coordinate Alberta ground-generator seeding. He’s also contracted as radar meterologist to both WMI and SOAR, working in Istanbul and Texas, and has had roles in seeding program design and evaluation for corporate and government clients. Here is his resume and contact information if you wish to call him up with any questions:

Here’s his contact info:



Then you have Binod Pokharel: university sector trustee.

”He has been actively engaged in cloud seeding research for over a decade. His areas of expertise encompass mountain meteorology, winter orographic cloud seeding, extreme weather events, climate variability, and climate change.” He has also authored more than 15 peer-reviewed research articles on cloud seeding in high impact journals.



He’s more than that. He’s a project collaborator for the Asia-Pacific Network for Global Change Research. Here’s his email: binod.pokharel@cdhm.tu.edu.np



Welp, that’s all for now, folks. Dig in.

Save names, faces, & players when it comes to those meddling with our skies. They all need to be held accountable.



And lastly: when will Elon Musk or Trump use their social media platforms for good, by exposing the players and agencies participating in all forms of geoengineering? It is time for them to call for a MORATORIUM on ALL WEATHER MODIFICATION and research?! CALL THEM ON IT!



Love, Kat



For more on trade-secret and proprietary baloney I’ve covered in the past:

