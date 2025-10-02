MellowKat's Newsletter

Thanks for the information Kat.

A few things on this. RFK, Jr. speculated this geoengineering business is a DARPA project. Sec. Zeldin made some statements that it was a component of modern jet fuels? Dig deeper, gentlemen, it must stop.

I've been tracking observable chemtrail days ever since Hurricane Helene opened my eyes to the (high) likelihood and possibility that Helene and Milton in 2024 were deliberate weather modification WMD events. Really bad today, on Day 113 of observable days since last October.

Also: IF this is indeed a USG program, whatever it's being used for, it's not affected by the government shutdown, and therefore got counted as an "essential" task.

I'm still digging my way through Elana Freeland's books on Chemtrails and HAARP and other unpleasantness. Difficult material.

Lastly, on airports. I have a friend, now retired from a large US metro county sheriff's department. Retired also from a long reserve military career, including as a special ops operator. The real deal. I've known him now for nearly 50 years. His last duty posting before retirement was as a watch commander (sergeant) for 6-7 years at a major international airport in his county. We talked a few months ago about my great concern about chemtrails and what I've come to learn. We talked about where in the F are these sprayer planes operating from? What about spraying equipment in commercial aircraft?

He told me that he had doubts that any operations that I was asking about operated out of his airport. In his job, he necessarily had access to anywhere and everywhere in the airport. He felt that he would have known or observed SOMETHING about it over all there years he worked there.

In retrospect, after reading about these aircraft mechanics' experience, it's entirely possible that even an intelligent, observant operator could miss even this. Deep cover feds, equipment designed to look like something else, loads of money to major airlines to participate and ask no questions, plus ruinous NDAs to enforce silence. They can't have anybody "outside the program" know what's really going on.

From my own time in law enforcement, just because somebody is in the profession doesn't mean that they have access to everything. It's compartmentalized, for good reason.

