The Carbon Capture Swindle with Benita Pedersen & Stacy Bula

This is an important conversation about Carbon Capture scams, backed by Rockefeller/Gates/Bezos & big government.

How does carbon capture connect to graphene production & applications? What does it mean for our forests? Do not miss Stacy Bula’s presentation after my own. She knocks it out of the park! Carbon Capture and graphene production? That’s a new one for me!

Thank you, Benita Pedersen, for hosting.

Benita Pedersen (Canada):

https://rumble.com/v6r7ubq-addressing-geoengineering-part-2.html



For my past dive into my investigation into a Bill Gates Breakthrough Energy Ventures investment into Tuolumne county, see my previous interview here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gOBRUx6ptOli



From Benita:

The link to the recording of the meeting known as "Addressing Geoengineering Part 1," which was recorded on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 is available on the Freedom Calendar channels Rumble, X (Twitter), and YouTube. In this recording, Benita Pedersen interviewed Tennessee State Representative Monty Fritts about House Bill 2063. Benita interviewed other presenters as well.



Rumble

https://rumble.com/v6r0r50-freedomcalendar.net-tv-021-benita-pedersen-presents-addressing-geoengineeri.html



X (Twitter)

https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1ZkJzYgZkaDGv



Youtube







- - -



If you support this good work, please consider sending a donation. Zoom costs several hundred dollars per year and there are other costs incurred as well. You can send an e-transfer to PedersenBenita@gmail.com



Thank you for your support! Feel free to copy/paste/forward/pass on this message to others so that more people can be empowered with this important information.



Benita Pedersen

Founder of Alberta Conservative Association

1-780-349-0181

PedersenBenita@gmail.com