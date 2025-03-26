Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
36
6

The Carbon Capture Swindle with Benita Pedersen & Stacy Bula

Rockefellers/Gates/Bezos are behind it.
MellowKat
Mar 26, 2025
36
6
Share
Transcript

This is an important conversation about Carbon Capture scams, backed by Rockefeller/Gates/Bezos & big government.
How does carbon capture connect to graphene production & applications? What does it mean for our forests? Do not miss Stacy Bula’s presentation after my own. She knocks it out of the park! Carbon Capture and graphene production? That’s a new one for me!
Thank you, Benita Pedersen, for hosting.
Benita Pedersen (Canada):
https://rumble.com/v6r7ubq-addressing-geoengineering-part-2.html

For my past dive into my investigation into a Bill Gates Breakthrough Energy Ventures investment into Tuolumne county, see my previous interview here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gOBRUx6ptOli


From Benita:
The link to the recording of the meeting known as "Addressing Geoengineering Part 1," which was recorded on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 is available on the Freedom Calendar channels Rumble, X (Twitter), and YouTube. In this recording, Benita Pedersen interviewed Tennessee State Representative Monty Fritts about House Bill 2063. Benita interviewed other presenters as well.

Rumble
https://rumble.com/v6r0r50-freedomcalendar.net-tv-021-benita-pedersen-presents-addressing-geoengineeri.html

X (Twitter)
https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1ZkJzYgZkaDGv

Youtube



- - -

If you support this good work, please consider sending a donation. Zoom costs several hundred dollars per year and there are other costs incurred as well. You can send an e-transfer to PedersenBenita@gmail.com

Thank you for your support! Feel free to copy/paste/forward/pass on this message to others so that more people can be empowered with this important information.

Benita Pedersen
Founder of Alberta Conservative Association
1-780-349-0181
PedersenBenita@gmail.com

MellowKat's Newsletter
MellowKat's Newsletter
Authors
MellowKat
Recent Posts
Mellow Kat & Mike Adams
  MellowKat
Mellow Kat & Chant it Down with Leumas
  MellowKat
Oxitec & GE mosquitoes: How to identify individuals complicit in ecocide and genocide.
  MellowKat
Incompetent irrigation/water board is clueless about decades-old cloud seeding harms.
  MellowKat
Weather Modification Inc (WMI) is now HIDING their registration #'s on FR24
  MellowKat
Ag-Inc dousing a BIRD RESERVE and next to a chicken/turkey farm?
  MellowKat
Contrail Roadmap? Or more biomass bullsh*t for billions in profit?
  MellowKat