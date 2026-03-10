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Anne Gibbons's avatar
Anne Gibbons
Mar 10

Thank you, Kat! Just contacted the FCC commissioners. I separated the email addresses from their cell phone numbers to make the process easier. Sharing this in case it's helpful to others who want to call, write or both.

Flores, Carlos 202-418-7499

Gersten, Gabrial 202-418-0297

Karty, Samuel 202-418-1483

Lam, Sylvia 202-418-0742

Medley, Kathryn

Division Chief 202-418-1211

Persaud, Sankar

Deputy Chief 202-418-2441

Trevino, Jose 202-418-1946

Tu, Julia 202-418-0731

Samuel.Karty@fcc.gov, Carlos.Flores@fcc.gov, Gabrial.Gersten@fcc.gov, Sylvia.Lam@fcc.gov, Kathyrn.Medley@fcc.gov, Sankar.Persaud@fcc.gov, Jose.Trevino@fcc.gov, Julia.Tu@fcc.gov

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MJ's The Right Stuff's avatar
MJ's The Right Stuff
Mar 10

Kat, this raises an important point that often gets missed in the excitement around new technology.

Human beings evolved under a natural rhythm of day and night, and that cycle plays a critical role in wildlife behaviour, ecosystems, and even human health. Introducing large-scale artificial sunlight from orbit risks interfering with that balance in ways we may not fully understand yet.

Technological progress is valuable when it solves real problems, but it should also respect the natural systems we depend on. Turning the night sky into a commercial lighting service feels less like progress and more like another example of trying to engineer around nature instead of working with it.

There are far better paths forward. Localised energy generation, improved infrastructure, and technologies designed to operate within natural cycles rather than overriding them could deliver benefits without permanently altering the sky for everyone on Earth.

The night sky belongs to all of humanity — and to every species that depends on darkness. It should not become a billboard or a utility service for whoever can afford to pay for it.

There are also other concerns worth thinking about. Any system capable of concentrating reflected sunlight from orbit raises obvious questions about beam intensity and potential military or strategic uses. History has shown that technologies designed for one purpose can quickly be adapted for others.

At the same time, I recognise that some regions of the world experience long periods of darkness during winter months. That is a genuine challenge. But the answer is likely to be better local technologies and infrastructure, rather than altering the natural night sky for the entire planet.

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