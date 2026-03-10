Tell the FCC you DON'T want sunlight-reflecting mirrors lighting up the night sky.
Reflect Orbital is prepared to launch their experiment next month.
Meet Reflect Orbital, an aerospace start up, preparing to launch the first or 250,000 experimental mirror-reflecting satellites to reflect sunlight on-demand.
What a terrible idea. I hate light pollution.
My mom just shared this article by the NYT with me:
Their stated goal is to produce “light on demand,” (up to 6,000 acres) for anyone who’s interested in paying for their services.
Here is (roughly) 30-year old Ben Nowack, a former propulsion engineer intern at Space X. YouTube link, here.
They can light up SIX THOUSAND acres with the “flip of a switch,” he claims.
He shows us the “rings” going from lower earth orbit to a 5,000km orbit “keeping humanity safe and warm,” he says. Dear God, just stop. STOP.
Here are some more articles on this company:
Article 1: “This company’s plan to launch 4,000 massive space mirrors has scientists alarmed: ‘From an astronomical perspective, that’s pretty catastrophic’
Article 2: Reflect Orbital: The aerospace startup ‘turning on the sun’ at night
”One of his ideas is now poised to take flight. The CEO of Los Angeles-based start-up Reflect Orbital plans to launch thousands of satellites into space, equipped with mirrors that can reflect sunlight to Earth. By 2030 the company expects to have enough satellites in orbit to provide solar farms with 200 watts of energy per square metre – equivalent to the sun at dawn and dusk – during the evening hours of peak consumer demand. It also hopes to sell illumination to anyone who fancies an extra hit of sunlight, from concert and festival promoters to remote construction sites. “The range of applications for our service encompasses almost anything that an individual can do during daylight hours,” says Nowack.”
Thank you, Kat! Just contacted the FCC commissioners. I separated the email addresses from their cell phone numbers to make the process easier. Sharing this in case it's helpful to others who want to call, write or both.
Flores, Carlos 202-418-7499
Gersten, Gabrial 202-418-0297
Karty, Samuel 202-418-1483
Lam, Sylvia 202-418-0742
Medley, Kathryn
Division Chief 202-418-1211
Persaud, Sankar
Deputy Chief 202-418-2441
Trevino, Jose 202-418-1946
Tu, Julia 202-418-0731
Samuel.Karty@fcc.gov, Carlos.Flores@fcc.gov, Gabrial.Gersten@fcc.gov, Sylvia.Lam@fcc.gov, Kathyrn.Medley@fcc.gov, Sankar.Persaud@fcc.gov, Jose.Trevino@fcc.gov, Julia.Tu@fcc.gov
Kat, this raises an important point that often gets missed in the excitement around new technology.
Human beings evolved under a natural rhythm of day and night, and that cycle plays a critical role in wildlife behaviour, ecosystems, and even human health. Introducing large-scale artificial sunlight from orbit risks interfering with that balance in ways we may not fully understand yet.
Technological progress is valuable when it solves real problems, but it should also respect the natural systems we depend on. Turning the night sky into a commercial lighting service feels less like progress and more like another example of trying to engineer around nature instead of working with it.
There are far better paths forward. Localised energy generation, improved infrastructure, and technologies designed to operate within natural cycles rather than overriding them could deliver benefits without permanently altering the sky for everyone on Earth.
The night sky belongs to all of humanity — and to every species that depends on darkness. It should not become a billboard or a utility service for whoever can afford to pay for it.
There are also other concerns worth thinking about. Any system capable of concentrating reflected sunlight from orbit raises obvious questions about beam intensity and potential military or strategic uses. History has shown that technologies designed for one purpose can quickly be adapted for others.
At the same time, I recognise that some regions of the world experience long periods of darkness during winter months. That is a genuine challenge. But the answer is likely to be better local technologies and infrastructure, rather than altering the natural night sky for the entire planet.