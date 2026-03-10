Meet Reflect Orbital, an aerospace start up, preparing to launch the first or 250,000 experimental mirror-reflecting satellites to reflect sunlight on-demand.



What a terrible idea. I hate light pollution.

My mom just shared this article by the NYT with me:

Their stated goal is to produce “light on demand,” (up to 6,000 acres) for anyone who’s interested in paying for their services.

Here is (roughly) 30-year old Ben Nowack , a former propulsion engineer intern at Space X. YouTube link, here.



They can light up SIX THOUSAND acres with the “flip of a switch,” he claims.

He shows us the “rings” going from lower earth orbit to a 5,000km orbit “keeping humanity safe and warm,” he says. Dear God, just stop. STOP.

Here are some more articles on this company:

Article 2: Reflect Orbital: The aerospace startup ‘turning on the sun’ at night

”One of his ideas is now poised to take flight. The CEO of Los Angeles-based start-up Reflect Orbital plans to launch thousands of satellites into space, equipped with mirrors that can reflect sunlight to Earth. By 2030 the company expects to have enough satellites in orbit to provide solar farms with 200 watts of energy per square metre – equivalent to the sun at dawn and dusk – during the evening hours of peak consumer demand. It also hopes to sell illumination to anyone who fancies an extra hit of sunlight, from concert and festival promoters to remote construction sites. “The range of applications for our service encompasses almost anything that an individual can do during daylight hours,” says Nowack.”

What are the harms? Let me count the ways. :( From Space.com:

Dark Sky International also hates this idea, and attempted to alert the public to leave a public comment for the FCC . Unfortunately, the news came out the DAY AFTER anyone could leave public comment (deadline was yesterday, March 8th).



This is SO fucking typical of our lame-duck reporting agencies, to report on a proposal without giving the public ample time to stand up and speak against it. >:(

Please check out Dark Sky’s recent article, as they give you step-by-step instructions for how to create an account to leave public comment. You may need to prepare yourself for public comment in the near future, so get ready!

At least this insanity has introduced me to Dark Sky International. I am so grateful to groups who are passionately against light pollution. Check them out, here.

I don’t know what to say, anymore. There are so many experiments happening around us without our consent. I wish I had heard of this sooner to give an alert to leave the FCC public comment.



It’s never too late to tell them how you feel, anyway. TELL THEM you DON’T WANT THIS EXPERIMENT TO TAKE PLACE NEXT MONTH. Refer to these experimental license applications in the subject line:



Reflect Orbital application file number: SAT-LOA-20250701-00129

SpaceX application file number: SAT-LOA-20260108-00016

