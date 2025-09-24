I had the pleasure of meeting Steve Corey and fellow passionate peeps from Team Iowa on September 13th, 2025.



Steve invited me to come share my story, and I gladly accepted. I covered a lot of ground: Vaccines, geoengineering, tracking pilots, adulticides, surveillance, carbon capture scams, and the effectiveness of confrontation.

Other presenters included:

Michelle Peterson became a national advocate after her 15-year-old child was unlawfully groomed by a 34-year-old teacher. A three-year legal battle led to the first conviction of its kind, exposing deep flaws in the system meant to protect children. Determined to fix what’s broken, Michelle now fights to pass unlawful grooming laws in all 50 states—ending plea deals, enforcing lifelong sex offender registration, and keeping predators away from child-focused spaces. She equips families with tools to recognize grooming early and take action. Her mission is personal: protect children, pursue justice, and ensure no family suffers the pain hers endured.

Emily Peterson is first of all a mother and a housewife. She became known as one of the Iowa Mama Bears when she fought the mask mandates during Covid in the Ankeny Iowa school system. She was successful in getting legislation written and passed into law that prohibited schools from requiring school children to wear masks. She now works at exposing child protective services for their involvement in child trafficking.

Cathy O’Brien informing us on Mk Ultra/Project Monarch and Human Trafficking, Transhumanism and Trance Formation of America, on September 13 in Ankeny Iowa. We had 8 main speakers and a questions and answer period. This is the second speaker Cathy O’Brien who was traffic by her father in the Michigan swamp and work in the White House’s circles also. Cathy O’Brien is the only vocal and recovered survivor of the Central Intelligence Agency’s MK-Ultra Project Monarch mind control operation. She is also a human trafficking survivor. She was trafficked at the highest levels of our government Please watch his entire video to gather the information first hand.

Jeffery Prather (Team America): Retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent, targeted by the Deep State, turned Whistle-Blower, now your intelligence officer exposing fake news!

Sarah Westall:

Stacy Besch, Team Iowa Alternate Team Leader, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker which helped to develop her into bringing mass awareness on the human trafficking crisis within our state and country.

Mark Thompson:



Here are some fun group shots from my stay. It was so fun to connect with so many good-hearted people.

Love,



Kat