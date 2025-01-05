Sigh. Every time I try to get into the meat of the specifics of funding for various projects, I find more MAFIA BALONEY.

California is screwed. The U.S. is shooting down the tubes.

California has been the pilot state for NWO/Global agenda for a while.



Please note: to those who fled California in 2020 and for those thinking of leaving….

It doesn’t matter where you run, you’re only buying time. These global mafia/cabal/mother-wef’ers are coming with geoengineered storms, manufactured food shortages, fake viruses, destructive fires, flooding, and more. The goal is to erode our country from within. Stay where you are and hold the line. FIGHT BACK.



If you scroll through my Bitchute channel and you’ll see how passionate I’ve been about sorting through the lies, documenting the abuses, and following the money & revolving door between regulatory agencies & industry.

The corruption is beyond a little “change” here and there. It’s beyond a Presidential election. It’s beyond a lawsuit. The time is now, to take matters into our own hands.

STARVE THAT BEAST.



Here is a random summary of my findings from my online perusal today:

I was trying to find out how much money California has wasted on geoengineering (SRM, “precipitation enhancement,” etc.).

I was reminded of how terribly the California Air & Resources board (CARB) has failed us. They’re so focused on their DEI-J/Climate justice bullshit and on the fake “Carbon” fear-porn, they’re ineffective and making a difference where it really counts. While they’re distracted by requirements for them to regulate GHG emissions, they don’t have time to dive into the negative impacts of geoengineering/seeding on our health and environment. So, CARB is essentially useless.



California is so full of shit. Here are some more stupid $$ laundering schemes examples of legislation.

AB32.

”AB 32, Nunez. Air pollution: greenhouse gases: California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006.

Under existing law, the State Air Resources Board (state board), the State Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission (Energy Commission), and the California Climate Action Registry all have responsibilities with respect to the control of emissions of greenhouse gases, as defined, and the Secretary for Environmental Protection is required to coordinate emission reductions of greenhouse gases and climate change activity in state government.

This bill would require the state board to adopt regulations to require the reporting and verification of statewide greenhouse gas emissions and to monitor and enforce compliance with this program, as specified. The bill would require the state board to adopt a statewide greenhouse gas emissions limit equivalent to the statewide greenhouse gas emissions levels in 1990 to be achieved by 2020, as specified. The bill would require the state board to adopt rules and regulations in an open public process to achieve the maximum technologically feasible and cost-effective greenhouse gas emission reductions, as specified. The bill would authorize the state board to adopt market-based compliance mechanisms, as defined, meeting specified requirements. The bill would require the state board to monitor compliance with and enforce any rule, regulation, order, emission limitation, emissions reduction measure, or market-based compliance mechanism adopted by the state board, pursuant to specified provisions of existing law. The bill would authorize the state board to adopt a schedule of fees to be paid by regulated sources of greenhouse gas emissions, as specified.”

BARF.



SB 905:

”SB 905, Caballero. Carbon sequestration: Carbon Capture, Removal, Utilization, and Storage Program.

Existing law establishes the State Air Resources Board as the state agency responsible for monitoring and regulating sources emitting greenhouse gases. Existing law, the California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006, requires the state board to ensure that statewide greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to at least 40% below the 1990 level by 2030. Existing law requires, no later than July 1, 2023, the Natural Resources Agency, in coordination with the state board, the California Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Food and Agriculture, and other relevant state agencies, to establish the Natural and Working Lands Climate Smart Strategy and, in developing the strategy, to create a framework to advance the state’s climate goals. Existing law requires the state board, as part of its scoping plan, to establish specified carbon dioxide removal targets for 2030 and beyond.”

Senate bill 905 happens to be funding the aerial surveys that I discovered a few weeks ago. They’re looking for minerals to help them achieve their net-zero goals. Get ready to fight for your property, folks:

California has been manufacturing drought and diverting water for DECADES. By design… California is all about the land and resources-grab. Burning and flooding us out so they can BBB “Build Back Better.”



For those who have time and are curious, here are some more posts I’ve made on the topic:

Another one on experimental weather modification with links and info:



The debt on our shoulders for all of this “Climate Change/Carbon Capture” is beyond reprehensible. It’s fucking infuriating.



Folks, WE would do SO MUCH MORE FOR OURSELVES if we kept our earnings and gave the middle finger to this Government-Mafia-Cesspool.

We don’t need government.

It’s time for us to start taking steps OUT of this disastrous train-wreck of a toxic “system.”

Go hyper-local and start anew.



If you needed any more motivation, here is the BLOATED 2024-2025 Governor’s Budget for California:

Side note: How pathetic to fund HHS with 38.4% of the $291,000,000,000 budget.

What has HHS done for us except promote PLANdemics, force EUA products without informed consent and with ZERO liability? F-the HHS! Take your money OUT!



Before I forget…also today, while I was researching the state’s carbon capture partnerships and plans, I found connections to the WGA (Western Governor’s Association).

The Western Governors’ Association is a MAFIA, sponsored by all the same crooks that have been gaslighting the public while committing ecocide. Who writes your legislation? Look no further than the SPONSORS of the AGENCIES running your lives down to the COUNTY LEVEL.

The Agreement between CARB (California Air & Resources Board) and Western Climate Initiative, Inc:

Inversion is the name of the game. We’re given promises of “saving the planet” and staving off climate change, while the same banks/military industrial complex, pharma/tech/banking players poise themselves to rake it in with a newly-created ponzi-scheme that THEY’VE created! The Net Zero Carbon agenda is a FUCKING SCAM.



If CARB really gives a shit about our air quality, why aren’t they MEASURING THE CUMULATIVE IMPACT of dumping heavy metals into the skies for the past 30 years??

See my old interview with dear Reinette on this topic, here:



I’m done. I’ve hit my limit.

It’s on us to make this stop, and it’s either via physical action OR…STARVING THE BEAST.

Imagine what your tax dollars could do if they weren’t being shoveled into fake DEI-J scams, fake-housing for homeless initiatives, endless wars, propaganda, and the criminal three letter agencies/HHS/CDC/FDA/EPA/CIA/FBI. :D Whew! We’d be THRIVING!!!



Get back to using CASH. Trade. Barter. PULL OUT IN THE WAYS YOU CAN.



We outnumber them. They can’t do much when thousands of people come together and refuse to play. Let’s make it MILLIONS of people. Start to wrap your head around the possibilities…



It’s time. The great-TAKE is only going to get worse.



Love, MK



