I moved to the mountains in June of 2022 from Satan-Cruz. Starting over was a shit-show. I’ve moved before, and juggling my child’s adjustment to a new town while settling the house into a “home” takes time. This was the first time I was serious about getting away from “the system.”



In August 2022, I knew I wanted to grow something, to get away from the bioengineered foods and mega corporations. Back in 2020, I’d purchased a discount cedar planter box from a garden store, but hadn’t done anything with it. Now was the time. My mother helped me draw the lines for my future garden with string and stakes:

This was my first time putting my tiny cedar box together (after it sat in storage for years). Voilà! One tiny success!

Then, we had to put up a fence to keep the deer out. By the time we set up a fence, it was February of 2023.

One step at a time. We used an auger to dig the holes through the tough soil.

During this time, I started sprouting seeds indoors:

And planted a few fruit trees that I’d ordered online:

I put gopher wire under my planter boxes (thanks for the tip, Sis).

Making progress!

While building the fence and garden beds, I noticed that chemtrails remained out of my control.

That’s what inspired me to start the California Chemtrail channel on Telegram. (Ask me for that link).

By May and late June of 2023, I had a mini-garden starting to awaken.

By late June:

My broccoli went to seed quickly. So, I attempted seed-saving. It was tedious..until I learned to crush the pods and shake the seeds free.

First squash.



I was on a ROLL! I decided to order some chicks from a vax-free friendly farm in August 2023.

All this time, I was testing rain samples and trying to figure out why I had heavy metals in my rain. Ha! It’s so fun to walk down memory lane. :) This is why I document everything. It’s a timestamp I can refer to YEARS later.

From September 29th, 2023.



Meanwhile, I was still finding joy in my new companions. We have to keep it moving, right?

By the following year, I was reaping some reward.

My hope is that this inspires you to GET MOVING, even if you aren’t sure where to start!

Take it one day at a time, and before you know it, you’re producing some food.





Love, Kat











