Spraying you like a pest: aerial applications of ADULTICIDES (aka, nerve agents)

They’re spraying you via aircraft with TOXIC ADULTICIDES. Click here for information on Naled, the active ingredient in DIBROM.



A reminder to sign up for SPRAY ALERTS with your mosquito vector control district. Find your district here: https://www.mosquito.org/amca-regions/



More information, here:

When you get a spray alert, you can see a map that shows you when/where they’ll be spraying you. I’ve used flightradar24.com to track flights to identify the aircraft responsible for the aerial application. Here is how you track flights:

Here is my conversation with one pilot that I tracked down on FlightRadar24. This was an 8 hour ordeal:

Here is my call out of one general manager, Gary Goodman, who not only authorizes the aerial applications for his district, but he sits as the Treasurer on the American Mosquito Control Association NGO. More info on him, here:

Fogging is another method of poisoning your environment under the guise of protecting YOUR HEALTH.

Caught on helicopter spraying near a poultry farm.

Love, Kat