MellowKat's Newsletter

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Spraying you like a pest: aerial applications of ADULTICIDES (aka, nerve agents)

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MellowKat

They’re spraying you via aircraft with TOXIC ADULTICIDES. Click here for information on Naled, the active ingredient in DIBROM.

A reminder to sign up for SPRAY ALERTS with your mosquito vector control district. Find your district here: https://www.mosquito.org/amca-regions/

More information, here:

MellowKat's Newsletter
Take a stand against adulticides.
Mosquito Vector Control Districts (MVCD)across California (and nationwide) are spraying toxic adulticides over neighborhoods & ecological reserves under the guise of protecting public health. The threat? Disease-spreading mosquitoes…
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2 years ago · 43 likes · 25 comments · MellowKat

When you get a spray alert, you can see a map that shows you when/where they’ll be spraying you. I’ve used flightradar24.com to track flights to identify the aircraft responsible for the aerial application. Here is how you track flights:

MellowKat's Newsletter
Written instructions on identifying aircraft, testing rain samples, and PRA requests!
How to Identify Aircraft…
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a year ago · 129 likes · 74 comments · MellowKat

Here is my conversation with one pilot that I tracked down on FlightRadar24. This was an 8 hour ordeal:

MellowKat's Newsletter
My conversation with an "adulticide" pilot in 2024.
In September, 2024, I tracked down and confronted a pilot spraying adulticides out of the McClellan airport in Sacramento…
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a year ago · 87 likes · 3 comments · MellowKat

Here is my call out of one general manager, Gary Goodman, who not only authorizes the aerial applications for his district, but he sits as the Treasurer on the American Mosquito Control Association NGO. More info on him, here:

MellowKat's Newsletter
Mosquito Vector Control District manager, Gary Goodman, authorizes nerve agents to be aerially dispersed over your heads.
Where do I start…
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a year ago · 113 likes · 85 comments · MellowKat

Fogging is another method of poisoning your environment under the guise of protecting YOUR HEALTH.

MellowKat's Newsletter
Mosquito abatement fogging trucks = cancer, dead bees, and birth defects.
A pal from Calera, Alabama reached out to me in a comment and shared what happened at “3:33am” in his neighborhood…
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a year ago · 102 likes · 76 comments · MellowKat

Caught on helicopter spraying near a poultry farm.

MellowKat's Newsletter
Ag-Inc dousing a BIRD RESERVE and next to a chicken/turkey farm?
I did burst into some curse words a few minutes in to my real-time documenting. I apologize…
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a year ago · 124 likes · 67 comments · MellowKat

Love, Kat

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