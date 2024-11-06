MellowKat's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Clifford's avatar
Nick Clifford
Nov 6

Greatest IQ test for humanity we have ever seen..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
Nov 6

Good job documenting all that!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mellow Kat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture