Exhale. I’m drained.



I just rode the emotional rollercoaster.



After spending the morning watching the full stabbing video (courtesy of Ariana Masters), I was already worked up.



Then, I watched Charlie Kirk get shot in an up-close video of a spectator at his recent speech at Valley University in Utah.

What. The. F. Is. Happening?



I was in shock. The blood gushing from his neck looked real, and I believed him to be a goner.

Here was what I captured from the Reddit post:

I was pretty upset. Horrified. Emotional, imagining it happening to any of us who are outspoken. No one who is verbally outspoken deserves this. No one. Actions speak louder than words.



Then, someone told me to watch it in slow-motion. In this video they shared with me, the man mentioned a suspicious dark mark on his right collarbone (on your left). The speck moves across his shirt and pops up onto his left neck, proceeding to gush.

Here is what I found when I put my own screen-captured footage from Reddit’s post into iMovie and slowed it down.

Zoom in. Watch his right collarbone. The spot appears, and appears to move up to the left side of his neck. His shirt flies up toward his left cheek right before the wound appears.



The next strange video: Look at the gestures of the men behind him. One man grabs the brim of his hat, like a signal. Another man makes some strange movements with his arms. Watch the man touch his white hat. And then the man in black step up and do an arm gesture. What was that all about?

Now that…is strange. It reminded me of the speculation over the hand gestures leading up to JFK’s shooting. Were these men working with a shooter? Here’s an up-close shot:





I reflected on how I felt when I watched the Trump assassination attempt. I recall feeling like the Trump shooting was staged. I felt it.



I watched that footage over and over and over to gauge how the crowd behind him was responding. He came up after clutching his ear and there was no blood on his sleeve. “FAKE!” I thought. It sure created an emotional stir in everyone. The image of him shaking his (bloodless) right hand (the same had that clutched his bloody ear) was a visual that imprinted on our minds.



Is this shooting another attempt to create an emotional response to bring about a desired outcome? What would the goal of faking a shooting be? To further restrict arms? To incite a war between the Left and Right? Look at this post that is not circulating under the “StopAntisemitism” channel on X:

So…what’s going to happen next? They come harder for our speech and guns? Time will tell.



Listen, I’m not certain WHAT just happened. One moment, I believed it was real. I was shocked. Horrified. Sad. I rarely pray, but today I did. I cried.



And then ONE person suggested we have another look at the footage, and I did. And now…I’m confused and reflecting back on old false flags and I’m starting to feel angry.

What really happened? I hope more people take the time to analyze this.



The campus cleared out. A fake shooter (an old white man) provided the distraction. The officer says, “He said he shot him, but I don’t know.” Everyone’s attention was probably on this man. Was he placed here as a distraction while Charlie was taken away, or possibly for a shooter to escape? We don’t know. Who was scanning the crowd as this man was being removed?



Right now, I’m feeling a familiar and nauseating twist of confusion and disharmony in my gut when I think about events like 9-11, the JFK shooting, and other trauma-based mind control visuals and events that have been used to generate a desired response.



Well, it worked on me, today. But not for long. Now, I’m going to step back and let my discernment kick in after I watch how things unfold over the next few weeks.



Also, I decided to look up Hollywood effects used for shooting scenes. Here’s what I found. “Squib.” Here’s one site that talks about gushing blood for bullet wound effects:

From an online search: ”Hollywood creates the realistic appearance of a gunshot using a combination of practical effects and digital enhancements. The most common method involves using a device called a "squib," a small pyrotechnic charge hidden in an actor's clothing that detonates on cue to burst open a pre-scored hole and release a packet of fake blood, simulating a bullet wound. These squibs are typically connected to a remote trigger, battery, and protective padding to ensure safety, and are concealed within costumes to hide the mechanism. The effect is usually applied to clothing rather than bare skin to maintain concealment and safety.

For scenes requiring a more complex or varied effect, other practical methods are used. Compressed air systems, known as "air squibs," can force fake blood through a tube and nozzle attached to the costume, creating a realistic spatter when triggered remotely.

While practical effects like squibs are widely used for their authenticity and in-camera realism, digital effects (CGI) are often employed to enhance or replace these elements. CGI can be used to add or refine blood splatter, create more complex fluid simulations, or composite stock footage of blood assets into the final shot. This combination of practical and digital effects allows filmmakers to achieve a highly convincing portrayal of violence while maintaining safety on set.

The sound of gunfire is also carefully crafted. While some films use real blanks fired from guns with muzzle restrictors to achieve a realistic sound, the audio is often enhanced or entirely added in post-production to match the visual effect. The overall goal is to create a seamless, believable experience for the audience, combining physical effects with digital artistry.”

Some people are posting that Charlie Kirk’s ring switched fingers. Note how it’s on his ring finger and appears to jump to his pinky. Is this an AI glitch?

What is going on?



Lastly: whatever happened, it was clear that the desire was to do this in a very public place and to have it circulate widely. It feels professional. Very symbolic. Perhaps the desired intention was to send a message, or induce trauma-based-mind-control. They chose this moment in a very public place. If the shooter had been a creep in the crowd, he would have been spotted and apprehended. If this was a shot, it came from outside of the crowd. And it was very well-placed. I doubt this was the result of a lone whack-job.



If this shooting was real, my heart truly does go out to his family and followers. I didn’t agree with everything Charlie Kirk stood for (Israel-related), but NO ONE speaking their opinion should ever be shot.



I’m all for self-defense. In fact, I wish more people were open/concealed carrying. I think these horrific and violent attacks would happen far less frequently than they do now, if people knew they were surrounded by other armed citizens.



I’m going to put my phone down. I’ve had enough of the emotional rollercoaster for the day.



Chew on it. Share your thoughts and findings in the comments. Scrutinize the footage. Talk to people who were there. We’ll eventually be able to get a better handle on what just happened.



Love, Kat

