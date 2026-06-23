I wanted to pass this helpful tip along to my fellow animal lovers and parasite-detox peeps. A few weeks ago, I noticed what appeared to be small grains of rice (dry and hard) in my pup’s stool. I immediately thought about tapeworm, and so I started my at-home detox treatment for her. Now, it might be grass, at it resembles the acres of dried grass that was recently cut around my property. Regardless, better safe than sorry.



I immediately began , courtesy of mother nature. Papaya seeds and raw pumpkin seeds. *Don’t watch if you can’t stomach dog poop visuals.

From the research I’ve done over the years, I believe that papaya seeds and raw pumpkin seeds can kick parasite-ass. I feel it is a much safer alternative to harsh meds for both humans AND our animals.



What I do: I grind up fresh papaya seeds (very peppery) and mix with raw beef to make it go down with ease. I also add some ground raw pumpkin seeds to their meals.

I have mini-doxies, so I use about 1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin seeds for every meal, 3x per day.



For me, I eat a spoon or two of papaya seeds. I quickly chew (they’re bitter and peppery) and swallow. I sometimes take a bite of papaya with the seeds to cut the peppery flavor and choke it down. :D



Depending on the size of your dog, you will want to research what amount is tolerable for your pet. Thankfully, these aren’t synthetic drugs with their icky side-effects.



Here’s what’s incredible about these seeds:



Papaya seeds have two enzymes: Papain and carpaine. These enzymes, and BITC (benzyl isothiocyanate) essentially eat away the protein coatings of the parasites.



From this study, where 60 Nigerian children were treated with seeds:

”The stool clearance rate for the various types of parasites encountered was between 71.4% and 100% following CPH elixir treatment compared with 0-15.4% with honey. Thus, air-dried C. papaya seeds are efficacious in treating human intestinal parasites and without significant side effects.”



Definitions for words in the study worth explaining:



1. Antihelminthic: “Anthelmintic is a medical term referring to a drug or substance used to destroy or expel parasitic worms (helminths) from the body. These medications are designed to treat helminthiasis, a condition caused by infections with worms such as tapeworms (cestodes), roundworms (nematodes), and flukes (trematodes).

The term functions as both an adjective, describing the capability of a substance to kill or stun parasites, and a noun, referring to the medication itself. Common examples include albendazole, mebendazole, ivermectin, and praziquantel. These drugs are generally administered orally and work by disrupting the parasite’s metabolic pathways, causing paralysis or energy depletion, which leads to the worm’s expulsion or digestion.”



2. Anti-amoebic: “Anti-amoebic refers to agents or substances that are effective in killing, inhibiting, or destroying amoebae, particularly the parasitic species that cause amoebiasis in humans.”



Up next, you have RAW PUMPKIN SEEDS. Note: you must use raw, because the cooking process eliminates the benefits of the amino acid, cucurbitacin.



In animal studies (there aren’t many done for humans) Cucurbitacin appears to be effective in paralyzing the muscles of worms, which helps prevent them from attaching to your animal’s (or your) intestinal wall. This makes raw pumpkin seeds a potentially awesome knock-out option for roundworm and tapeworm. The seeds also appear to reduce parasitic egg production. One study for humans here, and another for rats here. There are more, but these will get you started.







Nature’s remedies are a threat to the pharmaceutical industry’s synthetic-anthelmintic drugs for parasites on the market. The pharmaceutical industry patents natures molecules to produce synthetic versions of what plants and seeds can do…to make a PROFIT. Unfortunately, many of their synthetic versions come with other nasty side-effects. We can avoid this by going straight to the plant-based remedies (available from your garden or a local grocery store).



Of course, I should probably say that I am not a doctor. And neither is Kill Bill Fucking Gates. And I’m also not inDOCTORinated by Rockefeller harmaceuticals. Do your own research to figure out what you’re willing to experiment with at home.



If you want to find more studies on the benefits of plants and seeds, you need to search with terms using the names of the enzymes or amino acids, paired with the word “ANTHELMINTIC” (see definition) when looking into studies for natural treatments.



There is limited funding to study natural, plant-based remedies that can help resolve our ailments because there nobody can make a profit when you can use what nature provides.



But from the few studies done on both papaya and pumpkin seeds, I believe these are two promising options for ourselves and our pets. And my pup’s smooth stools are proof in my pudding. :)



Love, Kat







