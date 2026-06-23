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Dave's avatar
Dave
5d

Excellent info! I was aware of pumpkin seeds and it's beneficial effects. I didn't know about papaya seeds. I will definitely seek them out.

You are probably aware but B17, is another very powerful cancer cell killer, with a well documented history of success. It's most concentrated form, is typically found in apricot seeds.

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Webe1's avatar
Webe1
5d

Black walnuts (but still green) are said to work as well.

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