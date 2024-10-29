Ah, the things you discover when staying observant of your surroundings.



Roughly one year ago, I observed a helicopter low-flying with camera equipment attached to the nose. I looked up the registration number, and discovered it was registered to Guardian Helicopters, Inc.

After speaking to someone at the company, I was told that they have a partnership with PG&E. Here is the link to my video footage and phone call. Please take note of the screenshots (I like to slip in information with visuals to avoid censorship): https://www.bitchute.com/video/WkXVPGatP88J



I learned that PG&E had a partnership with Palantir. PG&E Partnerships: Palantir: https://www.palantir.com/impact/pacific-gas-and-electric/





Palantir's past: https://www.vice.com/en/article/9kx4z8/revealed-this-is-palantirs-top-secret-user-manual-for-cops

This is a must-read.

I immediately started asking questions, and included my county Board of Supervisors in on my discovery. Email exchange, here:

I was asked for a contact number.





On November 3rd, I told them I preferred WRITTEN correspondence (it’s key for documentation):



Shelby alerted her crew about my concerns:

Did I receive a written response? NO.

A man named Michael Gaffney from PG&E called my home phone and my husband, twice. He continued to ask to speak to me. I ignored the calls, because I had specified a written reply. A couple of weeks later (November 15th), Michael sent this email:

After his email, I finally called him back to ask him how he’d acquired my number. He told me he’d looked it up by my name via PG&E documents. Unbelievable. He had completely refused to answer my questions in writing. After our conversation, I then sent out an email to my BOS and the rest of the PG&E contacts:

As I was told by Michael Gaffney that I would need a court subpoena to see the PG&E contract with Palantir, I contacted our DA, Cassandra Jenkins:

To which I received this lame-duck reply:

Folks, we need to start asking questions about the data that is being collected by numerous agencies with military/CIA/NATO agencies.



I was reminded to share this experience because just this morning, I opened my inbox to find a fantastic substack that shares even MORE detail about Palantir from JUXTAPOSITION1 titled: “Palantir Technologies, Eric Weinstein, Peter Thiel (Private Banking) NATO Gladio death.”

Please listen, here:

His links:

Frankfurt German Peter Thiel is the founder of DARPA-NATO Palantir. This was an unholy creation of Stanford University, NATO, DARPA, DOD & WEF Agenda 2025.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palantir_Technologies

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Thiel

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Cohen_(entrepreneur)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alex_Karp

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eric_Weinstein

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clarium_Capital

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Founders_Fund

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valar_Ventures

https://www.the-sun.com/news/7660742/model-falls-death-miami-apartment/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11862649/Jeff-Thomas-dies-aged-35-Model-social-media-influencer-dead.html

https://people.com/human-interest/model-influencer-jeff-thomas-dead-at-35/

https://nypost.com/2017/12/14/the-true-story-behind-a-cia-scientists-mysterious-death/

https://www.times-news.com/news/local_news/looking-back-1953-did-the-cia-kill-frank-olson/article_e5f011d2-cb97-52af-8ba1-fab839528df7.html



