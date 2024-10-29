PG&E Partnered with CIA/Military-connected Palantir.
A partnership so private, you need a court subpoena to see it.
Ah, the things you discover when staying observant of your surroundings.
Roughly one year ago, I observed a helicopter low-flying with camera equipment attached to the nose. I looked up the registration number, and discovered it was registered to Guardian Helicopters, Inc.
After speaking to someone at the company, I was told that they have a partnership with PG&E. Here is the link to my video footage and phone call. Please take note of the screenshots (I like to slip in information with visuals to avoid censorship): https://www.bitchute.com/video/WkXVPGatP88J
I learned that PG&E had a partnership with Palantir. PG&E Partnerships: Palantir: https://www.palantir.com/impact/pacific-gas-and-electric/
Palantir's past: https://www.vice.com/en/article/9kx4z8/revealed-this-is-palantirs-top-secret-user-manual-for-cops
I immediately started asking questions, and included my county Board of Supervisors in on my discovery. Email exchange, here:
I was asked for a contact number.
On November 3rd, I told them I preferred WRITTEN correspondence (it’s key for documentation):
Shelby alerted her crew about my concerns:
Did I receive a written response? NO.
A man named Michael Gaffney from PG&E called my home phone and my husband, twice. He continued to ask to speak to me. I ignored the calls, because I had specified a written reply. A couple of weeks later (November 15th), Michael sent this email:
After his email, I finally called him back to ask him how he’d acquired my number. He told me he’d looked it up by my name via PG&E documents. Unbelievable. He had completely refused to answer my questions in writing. After our conversation, I then sent out an email to my BOS and the rest of the PG&E contacts:
As I was told by Michael Gaffney that I would need a court subpoena to see the PG&E contract with Palantir, I contacted our DA, Cassandra Jenkins:
To which I received this lame-duck reply:
Folks, we need to start asking questions about the data that is being collected by numerous agencies with military/CIA/NATO agencies.
I was reminded to share this experience because just this morning, I opened my inbox to find a fantastic substack that shares even MORE detail about Palantir from JUXTAPOSITION1 titled: “Palantir Technologies, Eric Weinstein, Peter Thiel (Private Banking) NATO Gladio death.”
Frankfurt German Peter Thiel is the founder of DARPA-NATO Palantir. This was an unholy creation of Stanford University, NATO, DARPA, DOD & WEF Agenda 2025.
Kat, I am so proud of you! This is phenomenal documentation and I can't imagine what more people would need to be convinced that we don't have a "proper" government in any way shape or form. All this misplaced loyalty to something that doesn't exist.