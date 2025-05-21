Unbelievable. I’m sitting here, watching a nearby fire get doused by a Cal Fire helicopter and this comes to my email inbox: A notice to CAL FIRE employees, notifying them that California INTENDS to DEFER current contract future raises. Say whaaaaaat?! Here is the message:



“Brothers & Sisters:



On May 14, 2025 CAL FIRE Local 2881 was notified by CalHR that the State’s Administration intends to defer our current contract’s future raises until 2027. We are currently evaluating this situation and what this will mean with our current contract. We do have some time to work through the Legislative process. Please remember that this is the Governor’s “proposed” budget and that the final budget will continue to have a process.



We will keep ALL of you informed as this continues to play out.”



Are. You. Effing. Kidding. Me? I write this as I watch THIS off my back porch. Oh, the timing.

Folks, it’s time to wake up. Our Governor is not only an utter failure, but he’s causing harm. He’s eroding our communities from the inside out. It doesn’t matter how many flowery promises he spews through his fake teeth, California has been steadily going down the tubes on his watch.



Our CAL FIRE men and women put out small and massive fires like this one, 24/7.

I love you, my brothers and sisters. Now your raises are being withheld? UNFORGIVABLE. This needs to go viral. Tell us how we can fight for you.



I’m seething. We just got through the Palisades attack fire. We’ve been hit over and over and over with some natural but mostly what appear to be unnatural fires. More on lifelong arborist & fire aftermath investigator Robert Brame’s testimony, here.



The Cal Fire men and women who have put their lives on the line to protect our homes and communities are now getting THE SHAFT from Governor NewScum. Where’s the money to pay for their precious services?!



I’d like to take a moment to reflect on a few key abuses of taxpayer dollars:



California spent $3.3 BILLION dollars in 2023-2024 for housing and homelessness programs.

California allocated $20.6 billion through 2024 to “combat homelessness” with nearly $4 billion going to local governments for anti-homelessness initiatives. Source:

According to the L.A. Times, California spent over $20 billion dollars in the past 5 years on the homelessness crisis, without tracking if it ever WORKED.

We spent $9.8 BILLION DOLLARS on healthcare for undocumented immigrants this year.



What is happening? How can we refuse to care for our own, while blasting BILLIONS out for fraudulent dealings and phony promises of DEI-J initiatives for non-citizens.



Look around you. Does life look “better” for everyone in California?

WAKE UP.



NewScum needs to GO. NOW. TODAY. GOOD BYE. Good RIDDANCE.



We should all find our voices and let them be heard. Contact NewScum’s office and demand we take care of our firefighters.

To contact Governor Gavin Newsom, you can call his office at (916) 445-2841.

His office is open from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. You can also visit the State Capitol Building at 1303 10th St., Suite 1173, Sacramento, CA 95814.



Join a recall-Newsom team and get to work.



Inform your neighbors and friends about what’s happening (because the news is not giving this story the attention it deserves).



Firefighters, let the people know HOW we can support you. Please leave feedback in the comments.



