In September, 2024, I tracked down and confronted a pilot spraying adulticides out of the McClellan airport in Sacramento.



When I learned that Mosquito Vector Control Districts (MVCD) were spraying us with “adulticides,” like Dibrom (with active ingredient Naled), I was dismayed. One evening, I tracked a flight over a protected ecological reserve. I confirmed with a GM of one MVCD GM that they were spraying Dibrom.



This…was my breaking point. I knew it was time to confront the individuals spraying these areas. I printed out a three-page document with links/resources to share with the pilots. My hope was to help them understand that they’re POISONING the populace. I decided (again) to give him the benefit of the doubt. We discussed the effects on bees, birds….humans. Please see my previous post regarding my concerns re: DIBROM and Naled.



Here is my video on the conflicts of interest between the AMCA (American Mosquito Control Association) and the GM of the Sac-Yolo MVCD.



Here was my CTA (Call-to-action) alert for the public after learning that the general managers of MVCD’s (mosquito vector control districts) were relying on “science” handed down from MEGA-CHEMICAL CORPORATIONS to decide it was “OK” to spray us like roaches.



I decided to drive out to the airport to confront this pilot (roughly five months ago). Here is a link to some of my footage.



Here is the audio I recorded. Please note: he mentions that organophosphate pesticides were used during WWI as “nerve agents.” At minute 13:49 he tells me it was a WWI nerve agent.