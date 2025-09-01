I’m getting frustrated, friends. Two years ago, I first learned about the rollout of a digital social credit score in our public schools called Minga.



Here is the video alert that I made back then:

Just this week, yet another parent has informed me that this social credit score system is in-play in our local high schools. This surprised me, because we live in a very rural and conservative community. I find it hard to believe that our schools would embrace such a CCP-style social credit score system for our children. But here we are.



Here’s how Minga works:

Students get “rewards” for attending school events and for good behavior.

Minga is used for “tardy management.”



Minga is building a profile on each child and ranking them according to points earned. I could cry.



I was told that in our local high school, children get FIVE minutes to use the bathroom. First, they have to use their personal cell phones to scan a QR code next to the teacher’s desk to activate the Hall Pass. I was told that if the student did not return after the 5 minutes, the school would be alerted to search for them. Mind-blown.



What’s worse, is that Minga is actually pitting parents and students against each other. It’s not only creating a profile on your child, but ranking them by points for everyone else to see. How sad.



This parent and student went on to tell me that you can see the “scores” of other students in the school. They proceeded to share with me that the student with the highest score must have somehow manipulated the system, because they’re a “punk-kid.” A kid that “didn’t pass 8th grade.” “There’s no way he has a score that high!”



Folks, I can’t fight every battle for you. But if you’re not paying attention to the indoctrination and grooming of your child in this “education-system,” the future is not looking very good. Please get involved and put up a stink.



Now, for those already homeschooling: rock on. But for those who aren’t able to pull out for homeschool, you can STILL fight for your children in the system that you pay taxes into.



Here is how to fight back:

1. Let other parents know what’s happening (apparently, the school does this app directly through the children, without parental consent).

2. Band together with like-minded families and raise your concerns with your teachers.

3. Contact your district superintendent and share your concerns for the use of Minga. Make calls. Hold meetings. Write letters. Share templates with fellow parents. You can also:

4. Petition the school to get this app out of the classroom.

5. Document your correspondence and conversations with staff.

5. Don’t stop applying pressure until they REMOVE MINGA FROM YOUR SCHOOL.



Expect that your teachers and school staff will argue that it’s a harmless and “effective management tool.” They’ll probably try to sell you on the idea that the reward system “motivates” students. It is on you to explain to them how they are complicit in the social credit score conditioning of our youth. Hold them accountable. Refuse to give up. Strength in numbers.



PLEASE STAND UP TO THEM NOW, if you want all of our future generations to have a fucking chance against the digital ID prison they’re promoting.



Remind them that the CCP loves how social credit scores work on their population, too. Please, SHOW THEM THIS POST. Please share this far and wide, and encourage parents to take a more active role in standing up to this kind of conditioning.











The education system is broken, by design, to onboard us all to this digital prison and top-down control grid. Please read this book:

…and listen to this interview with the author, here.



Stand up, parents. Stand up. Stand up. Stand up.



Love, Kat