MellowKat's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MellowKat's avatar
MellowKat
1d

Link! https://rumble.com/v6t09ad-kathryn-saari-on-look-into-it-with-eddie-bravo-episode-120.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sharon Ledbetter's avatar
Sharon Ledbetter
16h

TODAY'S POST SO GREAT, the vaccine info is outstanding and off to many friends, one friend in particular who will send it onto her daughter who has felt complacent to resisting the jabs when we encourage her not give her child any of the jabs. So we send everything that comes our way to help her find her way not to and it is working. I feel the reason I am so healthy after 8 decades is I have stayed away from the medical system for over 4 decades.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mellow Kat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture