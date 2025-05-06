Mellow Kat interview with Eddie Bravo
I'm STOKED! This was a great, long conversation. What a pleasure.
Please check it out. We cover a wide range of topics. :) He was such a pleasure to connect with.
https://rumble.com/v6t09ad-kathryn-saari-on-look-into-it-with-eddie-bravo-episode-120.html
TODAY'S POST SO GREAT, the vaccine info is outstanding and off to many friends, one friend in particular who will send it onto her daughter who has felt complacent to resisting the jabs when we encourage her not give her child any of the jabs. So we send everything that comes our way to help her find her way not to and it is working. I feel the reason I am so healthy after 8 decades is I have stayed away from the medical system for over 4 decades.