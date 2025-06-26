MellowKat's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MellowKat's avatar
MellowKat
8dEdited

https://rumble.com/v5f8mml-jessie-czebotar-elon-musk-was-a-victim-of-satanic-ritual-abuse-as-a-child.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies by MellowKat and others
Jane Ward's avatar
Jane Ward
Jun 26

Thank you for opening our eyes. It is difficult even with all the evidence to believe someone would do this to a child. Sickening! Someday they will receive punishment by the Judge of all the earth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
123 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mellow Kat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture