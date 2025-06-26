Damn. I’ve decided to bust out this Substack in the middle of the night. I can’t sleep after seeing yet another example of how the elite throw their satanic practices in our faces. I’ve covered symbolism in Hollywood here, here, here, here, here, and here.



So here’s what I just watched: In February of this year, Jennifer Gardner read a children’s book called "Secret Pizza Party" during a “literacy event” hosted by NGO, Save the Children. Link to Yahoo news article over this controversy, here.

I decided to check out the book for myself. Well, now.



It does so much more than just encouraging children to “keep secrets.” It’s blatant. Cruel. They’re telling you what they do, perhaps as part of revelation of the method.

Let me walk you through some images from this read-aloud I found online.



Here, the word “Pizza” is written in reverse. Satanists/high ranking Masons love to do this.

Important: if you want to learn more about Satanic ritual abuse, symbolism, illuminati rings, the occult, the Satanic councils, and more: please check out Jesse Czebotar’s earliest interviews.

Her life story will blow your mind. Here is a link to a channel with all of her interviews. She breaks down symbolism, rituals, quadrants, sacrifice, trafficking, elite pedophiles, and much more. Here is pizza written backward as a little clue. Remember, images are carefully crafted by artists in books, magazine covers, music videos, and movies. They know what they’re doing.

Now, a reference to pizza hanging on the wall of a museum with some big-nosed character on the left, and apparently compromised bodies on the right. Do you know who likes “pizza” art? The Podesta Brothers. Check out some of their artwork at the end of this ‘Stack.

Note the masonic checkerboard floor.

Secret handshakes. Nothing secret-society about this one, eh?

To participate, you should probably pick a secure location. Hidden staircase? Perhaps in the basement of a pizza restaurant? Links to Comet Ping Pong: Don’t forget, Hillary likes pizza.

The People’s Voice covered this. Another breakdown of MANY. Again, search keywords on the bitchute dot com website.

Remember Miriam Cahn? Her work is utterly disturbing. She was clearly abused as a child, and it shows in her art. Jesse Czebotar details the ritual torture and sexual assault on trafficked children in her many interviews (older ones are better). I will put images of artists who are survivors of ritual abuse at the end of this Substack. I will also include the art that the Podesta brothers love and hang in their home. Readers, beware.



In this next photo, SATURN is represented (occult history). Pizza all over the bed.

Enjoying the secret pizza party in disguises. EYES WIDE SHUT.

Without a doubt, Save The Children is a front for a child-trafficking operation. They put it RIGHT IN YOUR FACE. Watch The Big Picture Documentary, here.



I first dove into this world of codes and symbols five years ago when I took a trip into Hillary’s deleted emails on WikiLeaks. Pizza Gate is legit, and I would encourage you to explore the use of codes, secret parties & players on your own time. I would recommend you do the search on Bitchute if you want to see unfiltered content.



Here is one FANTASTIC SUMMARY of Pizza Gate called “Eyes Wide Open.” Watch it here.



Let me just put this out there for those who don’t understand pedo-code. And here are some more symbols used by pedophiles in this WikiLeaks file. I even covered a creepy experience I had with my son at Monsters Arcade in Florida, here. I was still “waking up” at this point.



The author of Secret Pizza Party, Adam Rubin, knows what he’s doing.

Save the Children facilities were raided in Guatemala, and are suspected to be part of the child trafficking network.





How can I make this ANY MORE CLEAR?



Our own military, politicians, artists, and celebrities are complicit in the trafficking and abuse of children. Wars and borders are one way the elite can create vulnerable children, easy to pick-off and use for their rituals/blood/organs/sex.



I’ve covered symbolism in music videos, movies, magazines, music performances, and more over the years on my Bitchute channel.

Again, please watch the Big Picture Documentary, here.

And “Eyes Wide Open.” Watch it here.



There is not a single lie/excuse that “it’s just art,” or “it’s just whimsical” that will fly with me, anymore. Wake up.



Now, the following images contain disturbing images. Stop reading now if you are uncomfortable with art depicting ritual assault by victims of ritual abuse.



I share for those who still have no inkling about the dirty politicians and players that run the world. Their currency is sex, the blood of children, and blackmail.



Here is some of the art of John and Tony Podesta. Remember, Biden put John Podesta in charge of hundredsd of billions of dollars for “climate change investments” during his presidency. His title: senior advisor to the president for clean energy innovation and implementation.

I’m pretty sure those billions had NOTHING to do with climate change, folks.

Podesta art (link, here)

Note the “red shoes.” This is covered here. *there are many more videos and breakdowns if you search for them.

Here is art from Monarch mind-control victim Kim Noble depicting RITUAL ABUSE. Link here.

The pool is rumored to belong to Gloria Vanderbilt, Anderson Cooper’s mother. More on her, here. Cooper was groomed for his role on Mockingbird Media’s CNN.

Never be silent. We all deserve to be informed about the elite we’re up against.



And lastly, please also check out whistleblower Ronald Bernard. He served the elite who invited him in to these sorts of “secret parties.”



Feel free to share more links in the comments for people that are new to this topic.



I wrote this at 3 in the morning because again, I couldn’t sleep after someone shared a video of Jennifer Garner reading this disgusting book to children, at an event sponsored by an organization that is likely to be trafficking children.

It is now 4:45am. I’m heading back to bed.



Love, Kat