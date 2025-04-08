Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
82
15

It's on all of us to stop the aerial assaults. Get up.

Cut them off.
MellowKat
Apr 08, 2025
82
15
Share
Transcript

MellowKat's Newsletter
MellowKat's Newsletter
Authors
MellowKat
Recent Posts
SHARKS, GRIFTERS, & GEOENGINEERING LAWSUITS
  MellowKat
Jim Bruer is a breath of fresh air.
  MellowKat
The Carbon Capture Swindle with Benita Pedersen & Stacy Bula
  MellowKat
Mellow Kat & Mike Adams
  MellowKat
Mellow Kat & Chant it Down with Leumas
  MellowKat
Oxitec & GE mosquitoes: How to identify individuals complicit in ecocide and genocide.
  MellowKat
Incompetent irrigation/water board is clueless about decades-old cloud seeding harms.
  MellowKat