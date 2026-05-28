Help me dismantle a SMART CAR.

Original video (April 2024): https://www.bitchute.com/video/OnRG11Fdkai8

The sticker placement over the “unknown” sensor/camera that the manual did NOT MENTION

!



Links from my old video:

Solutions needed. Help!

https://www.expressvpn.com/blog/how-your-smart-car-tracks-you/



https://www.businessinsider.com/cars-recording-data-onstar-gm-lexisnexis-insurance-rates-increase-report-2024-3



https://mashable.com/article/privacy-please-what-data-do-modern-cars-collect



https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2023/04/16/is-your-smart-car-spying-on-you/



https://techhq.com/2021/09/your-smart-car-is-a-ticking-data-privacy-timebomb-heres-why/



https://www.aclu.org/news/privacy-technology/our-cars-are-now-roving-computers-fourth-amendment



https://biz.crast.net/what-the-data-in-your-smart-car-is-telling-you-about-you/



https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2019/12/17/what-does-your-car-know-about-you-we-hacked-chevy-find-out/



